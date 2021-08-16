Volleyball: Prosper ends Lovejoy streak; stellar starts for Boyd, Flower Mound, Eaton, Prestonwood
The 2021 volleyball season started with a bang, as Prosper rallied to beat defending Class 5A state champion Lovejoy 25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-9 last Tuesday. That ended a 46-match winning streak for Lovejoy, which has won the last two 5A state titles and was 26-0 last season. Lovejoy, which was No. 1 in The Dallas Morning News’ preseason 5A-others area rankings, got its revenge in Rockwall’s Battle for the Rock tournament on Saturday, beating 6A No. 9-ranked Prosper 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20.www.dallasnews.com
