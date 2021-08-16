Cancel
Experience The Sound, Fresh Seafood, And Stunning Scenery On This Scenic Washington Isle Way

By Jessica Wick
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 4 days ago

Let’s face it: Whidbey Island is incredible (all of it) and we’re lucky to have it right here in Washington. From its peaceful beaches to the delicious food and historic sites, there’s something for everyone on Whidbey. If you only have one day to explore the island, we highly recommend cruising up the Whidbey Scenic Isle Way. You won’t find a day trip quite like this one anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9gVD_0bTWdrTD00
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qg7gR_0bTWdrTD00
Start by taking the ferry from Mukilteo the Clinton, which is a beautiful and easy 20-minute ride.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNlbX_0bTWdrTD00
Whidbey's beaches may not have white sand or warm water, but you'll fall in love with the rugged terrain and soft breezes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EI4UY_0bTWdrTD00
Next, you'll head north on WA-525 N, which turns into State Route 20.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fzk71_0bTWdrTD00
If you're a history buff, stop at Fort Casey and explore the bunkers of a once-active military fort.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iw8o6_0bTWdrTD00
Before you know it, you'll reach Deception Pass State Park.

Have you ever driven the length of Whidbey Island? While you’re on the island, make sure to make a stop at this market if you love Italian food.

Comments / 0

