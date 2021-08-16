Residential Mobility Impacts SDOH in Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Abdominal spasms are involuntary contractions that can be caused by denervation due to spinal cord injury. We present a case that benefited from botulinum toxin injections. A 42-year-old male patient was followed up due to spinal cord injury that developed secondary to burst fracture in the 6th thoracic vertebra as a result of falling off the train in 1996, was classified as International Standards for Neurological Classification of SCI (ISNCSCI) T8 American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale (AIS) grade-B. His complaint of contraction and spasms in his abdominal muscles has been present for 2 years but has escalated significantly in the last 3 months. His complaint of contraction and spasms in his abdominal muscles has been present for 2 years but has escalated significantly in the last 3 months. He used oral baclofen 20 mg three times a day for the complaint of contraction, but his complaints did not completely disappear. The use of a baclofen pump was recommended to the patient in his previous visits, but the patient did not accept it. Due to the lack of alternatives and considering the local nature of the complaints, we planned botulinum toxin injection for the patient’s bilateral internal oblique and external oblique abdominal muscles with ultrasonography guidance. He benefited significantly from botulinum toxin injection, and his complaints decreased.