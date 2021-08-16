Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Residential Mobility Impacts SDOH in Spinal Cord Injury Patients

By Erin McNemar, MPA
healthitanalytics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study’s objective was to investigate residential mobility among community-living adults with spinal cord injuries. Researchers then examined the individual, health, and neighborhood factors associated with the apparent trend in relocation. Researchers collected a national sample of adults with spinal cord injuries, making it the first national investigation of residential...

healthitanalytics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinal Cord Injury#Health Disparities#Poverty#Sci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
HealthNature.com

Risk factors for hospital acquired pressure injury in patients with spinal cord injury during first rehabilitation: prospective cohort study

Prospective observational cohort study. First, describe pressure injury (PI) and associated risk factors in individuals with spinal cord injury/disorder (SCI/D) during first rehabilitation. Second, evaluate a prediction model for hospital acquired PI (HAPI) development. Setting. Acute care and rehabilitation clinic specialized in SCI/D. Methods. Patients ≥18 years of age with...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Treatment of shoulder pain in people with spinal cord injury who use manual wheelchairs: a systematic review and meta-analysis

The objective was to summarise prior research regarding the efficacy of active physiotherapy interventions and prevention strategies on shoulder pain, decreased physical function and quality of life in people with a spinal cord injury (SCI). Methods. A systematic literature search was conducted in CENTRAL, EMBASE (via Ovid), CINAHL and MEDLINE...
New York City, NYMedscape News

Mobile Stroke Teams Treat Patients Faster, Reduce Disability

Having a mobile interventional stroke team (MIST) travel to treat stroke patients soon after stroke onset may improve patient outcomes, according to a new study. A retrospective analysis of a pilot program in New York City found that patients who were treated on the ground by the MIST team rather than transferred to a specialized stroke center received faster care and were almost twice as likely to be functionally independent 3 months later.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Identify Why COVID-19 Patients Develop Life-Threatening Blood Clots

Scientists have identified how and why some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots, which could lead to targeted therapies that prevent this from happening. The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis. Previous research has established...
Health ServicesMedscape News

A Retrospective Study of Nurses' Impact on the Patient Experience

With a portion of hospital reimbursement tied directly to achieving key benchmarks related to patient experience scores, organizations are continually prioritizing the patient experience. For organizations trying to improve the patient experience and their financial bottom line, understanding factors that most influence a positive patient experience is imperative. Hospitals may wish to consider investing in nursing staffing and resources, and nurse/physician relationships, to impact patients' care experience positively.
ScienceNature.com

Neurokinin 2 receptor-mediated bladder and colorectal responses in aged spinal cord injured rats

Animal proof of principle study. Bladder and bowel dysfunction are common after spinal cord injury (SCI) and in the elderly. Neurokinin 2 receptor agonists are known to produce on-demand urination and defecation in adult SCI rats. This study compared the ability of a neurokinin 2 receptor (NK2R) agonist to produce bladder and colorectal contractions in both young adult and aged SCI rats.
Public HealthNature.com

Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated United States Veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders

While the currently authorized vaccines for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are highly effective in the general population, little is known about the influence specific conditions may have on vaccine breakthrough. Our operational review of Veterans Health Administration (VHA) medical records pertaining to COVID-19 infections and vaccinations is the first to provide preliminary data on vaccine breakthrough in Veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D).
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Botulinum toxin application to the internal and external oblique muscles for abdominal spasms in spinal cord injury

Abdominal spasms are involuntary contractions that can be caused by denervation due to spinal cord injury. We present a case that benefited from botulinum toxin injections. A 42-year-old male patient was followed up due to spinal cord injury that developed secondary to burst fracture in the 6th thoracic vertebra as a result of falling off the train in 1996, was classified as International Standards for Neurological Classification of SCI (ISNCSCI) T8 American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale (AIS) grade-B. His complaint of contraction and spasms in his abdominal muscles has been present for 2 years but has escalated significantly in the last 3 months. His complaint of contraction and spasms in his abdominal muscles has been present for 2 years but has escalated significantly in the last 3 months. He used oral baclofen 20 mg three times a day for the complaint of contraction, but his complaints did not completely disappear. The use of a baclofen pump was recommended to the patient in his previous visits, but the patient did not accept it. Due to the lack of alternatives and considering the local nature of the complaints, we planned botulinum toxin injection for the patient’s bilateral internal oblique and external oblique abdominal muscles with ultrasonography guidance. He benefited significantly from botulinum toxin injection, and his complaints decreased.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

COVID-19 Immune Response Appears Strong in Cancer Patients

Last Updated: August 20, 2021. Vast majority show seropositivity four months after the second COVID-19 vaccine dose. FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The seropositivity rate among patients with cancer remains high four months after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a research letter published online Aug. 11 in JAMA Oncology.
New Orleans, LAHammond Daily Star

Officials cite surge's impact on transplant patients, children

Ochsner Health’s announcement this week that it has delayed more than 1,160 surgeries and medical procedures gave Scott Perrilloux a jolt. The district attorney for the 21st Judicial District has a personal perspective on the crisis: organ transplants. He was, fortunately, a good match when his 18-year-old son needed a...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Cancerohmymag.co.uk

Three drugs already on the market can cure COVID-19, according to experts

Fighting the coronavirus with drugs we already know? That's the promise of Professor Isaiah Arkin of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. According to his research, three drugs used to cure other diseases are extremely effective against the virus. Research by trial and error. During an interview with the The Times...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
EducationFast Company

Can vitamin D protect you from COVID-19? Here’s what the latest research says

Can consuming vitamin D protect against COVID-19? Maybe. A series of studies now suggests that low vitamin D levels may correlate with higher rates of COVID-19 infections. The latest research is based on the Black Women’s Health Study, an ongoing 26-year study of 59,000 Black women. Researchers found that Black women with deficient levels of vitamin D had a 69% greater risk of COVID-19 infection. Women with low vitamin D levels and obesity were particularly at risk. The correlation held when controlling for other factors like education, socioeconomic status, and household size.
Public Healthbeavercountyradio.com

Highmark Health, AHN Announce New COVID-19 Vaccination and Masking Requirements for Employees; Expect All Eligible Staff to be Vaccinated by September 30

Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials today announced new steps the organization is taking to drive higher levels of COVID-19 vaccination among its 43,000+ employees. To date, approximately 73% of AHN’s 21,000 employees have been fully vaccinated and Highmark Health’s goal is to achieve a 100% vaccination rate for all eligible employees across the enterprise by the end of September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy