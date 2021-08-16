Double Inductee! | Cindy Davis

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Country Music Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 today (8/16). Mother-daughter duo The Judds are in, as well as the late Ray Charles, who is already in the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame! Charles joins a small but very elite list of artists who are in both the Country Music and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame.. including Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley! More info on the new class HERE.

