Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockingham, NC

Rockingham women arrested on 12 felony animal cruelty charges

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsBdV_0bTWbor000
Parker

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham women with a dozen felony animal cruelty offenses along with many related misdemeanors.

Tina Louise Parker, 52, of Madison Avenue, has been charged with eleven felony counts of cruelty to animals; eleven misdemeanor counts of abandonment of an animal, and one felony count of killing an animal by starvation.

The alleged offenses were committed on December 26, 2020. Parker housed 31 canines where food and water were not readily available, according to warrants for her arrest.

Court documents stated that Parker maliciously tortured or caused the torture of both young and adult dogs.

The malicious starvation charge stems from her actions which caused an adult dog to kill a puppy, according to court documents.

Parker is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Sept. 7. She has been processed into Richmond County Jail and is being held under a $160,000 secured bond.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

Comments / 3

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

919
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Madison, NC
Rockingham, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Louise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Dog#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office closed for deep clean following COVID outbreak

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is closed to the public until Monday, Aug. 23 while it is deep-cleaned after five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. All of the staff that worked in the affected area are now working from home, but Sheriff Mark Gulledge said that “all facets of the Sheriff’s Office are working as normal.” Anyone who needs to speak with a deputy can call 9-1-1 and they will be redirected.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: August 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Dogwood Lane following a report of a suspect attempting to break in and damaging a front door, valued at $200. The case is active. August 12. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:08 p.m., police responded to Roses on East Broad Avenue...
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Clemmons memorial open today

ROCKINGHAM — A memorial for Sheriff James Clemmons is being held today at the Courthouse until 7 p.m. It’s the only time that a service will be open to the public. “I want to share that my dad was a great man,” said James Edward Clemmons III, the son of James Clemmons. “Time heals everything.”

Comments / 3

Community Policy