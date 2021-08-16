Cancel
Asheville, NC

Ingles Open Road at Biltmore Village

By Living Upstate SC
livingupstatesc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road. Today we’re walking through a bit of history. The quiet, tree-lined streets, classic architecture, and the bells of the cathedral might have you thinking you’ve been transported to Victorian England. But we’re actually just south of Asheville. This is Biltmore Village. The classically planned community was constructed in the late 1890s at the entrance to the Biltmore Estate. It’s home to more than 40 shops and 10 cafes and restaurants; many housed within the period buildings that survive to this day. Like one of my favorite places in Asheville, Well-Bred Bakery and Café. This gem has awesome breakfast and lunch options, and amazing pastries, cookies, and coffee to take with you on your stroll through the Village. My favorites include their amazing quiche, chicken salad sandwich, and English toffee. But honestly, you can’t go wrong. With my Chai Latte in hand, I strolled up the brick sidewalk to the historic 1928 Biltmore-Oteen Bank and the Biltmore Village home of the Southern Highland Craft Guild – a beautiful setting to shop for handmade jewelry, decor, pottery, glass, and more… handcrafted by the over 200 local members of the Guild. What I love about this place is that you can feel the skill that permeates these creations. Quite simply, they’re beautiful. And this is just one of the galleries in Biltmore Village. There’s so much here to explore. For our final stop we could have hit up breweries, antique shops, clothing stores, restaurants… but we found something a little unexpected. And awesome. I feel the need… the need for virtual velocity. This is The Track at Asheville, where their race simulators use the same software that professional drivers and race teams use for training. These things replicate the real-life behavior of the tires, suspension, and engines of actual racecars – and it’s so much fun. Biltmore Village has it all. Incredible charm and beauty, delicious cafes and restaurants, fascinating galleries, and a lot of fun thrown in. Plan your visit at HistoricBiltmoreVillage.com. And come out for a memorable day. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.

livingupstatesc.com

