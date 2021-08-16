Cancel
Y: The Last Man Comes To Disney+ UK In September – Watch The Trailer

By Ben Travis
Empire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might not naturally think of Disney as the home of apocalyptic fiction, but streaming service Disney+ is becoming increasingly packed with tales of societal breakdown. Not only is it where you’ll find the current War Of The Worlds series, but it’s the new home of The Walking Dead for Season 11 too – and now it’ll also play host to the live-action series adaptation of Brian K Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s comic book series Y: The Last Man. The show has been created for FX on Hulu in the US – which means its UK home is Star on Disney+, where it’ll begin streaming from September 22.

