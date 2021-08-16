Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Lee Daniels says it was worth “years of fighting” to bring ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ to television

By Ken Simmons
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Daniels‘ latest TV series, The Ms. Pat Show, premiered August 12 on BET+, and the Empire creator says he is proud after years of struggling to make the sitcom happen. “Years before, we tried to find the right writer, right visionary for it, trying fight studios and networks that wanted to do it, but were afraid to do it because it was too black and was too real,” Daniels said during a TV Critics Association panel Tuesday, according to Deadline. “We have never seen a voice like this on television…it was worth the fight — years of fighting.”

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Patricia Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Abc Audio#Empire#Tv Critics Association#Hulu#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesThe Day

Crystal Fox credits Tyler Perry for her TV acting renaissance

It was 2013. Atlanta actress Crystal Fox, 18 years removed from her regular role on CBS’s Carroll O’Connor police procedural “In the Heat of the Night,” had already figured her days of TV and film were largely behind her. She had spent the previous decade focused on stage work, starring...
TV & VideosTMZ.com

Racquel Palmer Says Tyler Perry Billboard Led to Leading Role on TV Show

Racquel Palmer went from desperately pleading for Tyler Perry's attention to starring in one of his shows ... but she doesn't recommend her billboard tactics to others. The actress, famous for putting up a billboard to try and catch Tyler's attention, tells TMZ ... she has now landed a leading role in Tyler Perry's upcoming show, "All The Queen's Men," but they've never talked about the billboard and almost pretended like it never happened.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Comedian Ms. Pat Was a Formerly Incarcerated Teen Mom — Now She Has Her Own Sitcom

Pressure makes diamonds, and it’s safe to say that the star of the BET+ sitcom The Ms. Pat Show has had plenty of it in her lifetime. Ms. Pat, born Patricia Williams and formerly known as Rabbit, launched her career in comedy after surviving a series of unfortunate events that ultimately landed her in jail at only 18 years old. But it wasn’t until a caseworker encouraged Ms. Pat to pursue a career in comedy when the trajectory of her life took a major turn for the better.
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

With a new sitcom and comedy tour, Ms. Pat may be the next Roseanne

By the age of 15, Patricia Williams had been the victim of sexual abuse and given birth to two children. A few years later, she became a drug dealer and got shot twice. Now Williams, who performs under the stage name Ms. Pat, is one of comedy's rising stars. She's headlining a new sitcom that debuted Thursday, the same evening she kicks off a six-show run at the Mall of America's House of Comedy.
TV Seriesthedallasnews.net

Robin Spann: Superhero Television Shows Finally Swoop Into Emmy Awards

Superhero Television Shows Finally Swoop Into Emmy Awards and fans like Robin Spann are excited. At the 2021 Emmys, capes and tights will be in the spotlight. Yet it won't be on the red carpet. Superhero television programs are finally getting some love from award shows. After decades of being...
TV & VideosPosted by
CBS Detroit

‘Ms. Pat Is A Character On So Many Levels’: Theodore Barnes On BET+’s ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

(CBS Local)– Ms. Pat, aka Patricia Williams, has one of the most incredible stories of any comedian and actor in the entertainment world. The 49-year-old grew up in Atlanta and she had two children by the time she was 15 years old and provided for her family by selling crack cocaine. Ms. Pat ended up getting into comedy after she came out of prison. Today, Ms. Pat is a huge name in the world of comedy and is the star of a new series from BET+ based on her life called “The Ms. Pat Show.”
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Actress Tami Roman shares the 411 on her new BET+ sitcom ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

HOUSTON – She’s a reality tv star known for her unapologetic candor, but now Tami Roman is showing off her comedic chops on BET+’s ‘The Ms. Pat Show.’. The Houston-based actress, producer, and entrepreneur joined Houston Life to chat about her hilarious new sitcom based on the life of comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Ms. Pat & Jordan E. Cooper On Adapting Ms. Pat's True Story, Set Chemistry

This morning on The Breakfast Club we were joined by Ms. Pat & Jordan E. Cooper on the show to speak about adapting MS. Pat's true story, what it was like being on set + more!. When it came to authentically telling her story through the sitcom medium, Jordan explained to the Breakfast Club that while network television stations were shopping the show, he wanted to make sure that it landed a home where MS. Pat could be here true authentic self on camera.
New York City, NYpix11.com

Taking over TV: Tami Roman talks ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ on BET+

NEW YORK — A pioneer of reality television, Tami Roman caught our attention back in 1993 on MTV’s “The Real World: Los Angeles.”. She’s been entertaining us through social media and on television ever since. Now, she’s taking over with multiple television shows, beginning with the Thursday premiere of “The...
TV & Videossouthernillinoisnow.com

50 Cent taps Eminem to star in ‘BMF’; Welcome to Blumhouse announces new installments; and more

50 Cent is bringing in the “big dogs” for his upcoming Starz series Black Mafia Family. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, 50 revealed that he had tapped fellow emcee Eminem to play White Boy Rick, the notorious Detroit teenager turned undercover FBI informant, on his new series. “I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem,” 50 wrote in part. As previously reported, BMF follows the real-life story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who “rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country.” The series premieres Sunday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET. and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Russell Hornsby, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah, among others.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Sistas Aftershow: Tyler Perry Defends Not Having a Writers' Room, Announces Season 3B Will Premiere in October

Super producer Tyler Perry was all smiles as he met with the leading ladies of his soapy hit BET drama Sistas for an aftershow following its Season 3 midseason finale on Wednesday. But those grins came to an end when Perry started reading mean tweets about the series’ perceived need for a writers’ room on the special, titled The Tyler Perry Show: Sistas After-Show Edition.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Inside Lee Daniels’ Renewed Deal With 20th Century Television

Not so many producers in Hollywood get one or two Academy nominations on their first try. Normally, the journey is long and tiresome, with some giving up on the way. Lee Daniels, however, is one of the few lucky producers who stroke gold in his first attempt at producing. Monster’s Ball, the 2001 film starring Halle Berry alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger, Peter Boyle, and Sean Combs, gained and won an Academy Award for Halle Berry’s exceptional performance, and received a nomination for Best Screenplay. This, including several other awards and nominations, instantly certified Lee Daniels as the man to watch.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

Who Is Cristy Lee From Celebrity IOU: Joyride?

HGTV is expanding their reality show empire with a spin-off of one of their popular new shows. "Celebrity IOU" — the show where "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott help celebrities renovate houses so they can give back to the people who have impacted their lives — is getting an automotive offshoot.
MoviesAOL Moviefone

‘King Knight’ star Angela Sarafyan and writer/director Richard Bates, Jr. talk about their indie comedy

Sarafyan and Bates talk about “serious” comedy, indie filmmaking, and working with Ray Wise. ‘King Knight’ tells the story of Thorn (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Willow (Angela Sarafyan), the married high priest and priestess of an eclectic coven of witches in California. When Willow discovers a devastating secret from Thorn’s past, Thorn embarks on a quest to find his true self. The indie comedy was written and directed by Richard Bates, Jr. and he joined Angela Sarafyan to talk to us about the movie.
TV Seriessouthernillinoisnow.com

Season 2 of ‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’ debuts on Comedy Central tonight

Tonight on Comedy Central, the acclaimed comedy Awkwafina is Nora from Queens returns for its second season with two episodes airing back to back at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The comedy, loosely based on the life of the Raya and the Last Dragon and Shang Chi star, centers on her character and her friends and family in the New York City borough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy