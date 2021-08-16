The Kids Get It, Part 2 — An Aussie Sequel

I recently collected the cans and bottles from various family members and headed for the recycling centre. I noticed a car follow me in. A young boy (about 10) and his mother got out of the car and came over to Tess and me. “I’m so glad you turned in here, my son has been talking about your car all the way up the road.” We had a great chat, and he was definitely going to buy one when he had collected enough cans. At 10¢ refund a pop, that’ll take a while.