Ask Frank: What Do I Need to Know About Electric Car Insurance?

For the most part, electric cars are just “regular” cars. They go when you press the pedal and they turn when you spin the wheel, for the most part, and the only real difference is typically what you’re filling it up with to make it go. Owning an electric car can be a bit different. You might find yourself fielding questions about infrastructure and charging times from your friends and neighbors, for example, but the questions sometimes veer into the less obvious. Most recently, I was asked a question about how insuring an electric car worked, and I really had no idea how to answer it.