Falcons become NFL's first fully-vaccinated team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons have become the NFL's first team to have every player vaccinated. The team will now be able to work out and socialize with one another without restrictions, will not have to be subjected to daily COVID-19 tests, will no longer have to quarantine if a player is in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, and will not have to wear masks at team facilities, according to team sources.www.kmov.com
