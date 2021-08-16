Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons become NFL's first fully-vaccinated team

KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons have become the NFL's first team to have every player vaccinated. The team will now be able to work out and socialize with one another without restrictions, will not have to be subjected to daily COVID-19 tests, will no longer have to quarantine if a player is in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, and will not have to wear masks at team facilities, according to team sources.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Team#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Https T Co 9stg5womhq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones misses second straight practice and will be limited throughout the rest of camp

Training camp is in full swing across the NFL, and I’ll continue to reiterate that the most important thing during this period is getting to the first week of the season with as few injuries as possible — particularly to teams’ star players. The Titans are getting their first taste of just this as the recently acquired Julio Jones missed his second straight practice yesterday and will be limited throughout the rest of camp — most likely precautionary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ex-Falcons Player Made Admission About Super Bowl LI Loss

The Atlanta Falcons had one of the most infamous blown games in sports history at the end of the 2016-17 NFL season. The team was up 28-3 on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. At the 2:06 mark in...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Is Feleipe Franks pressuring AJ McCarron for the backup QB job?

Under the old regime, the Falcons never tried to upgrade their backup quarterback spot. That seemed silly until Matt Schaub tossed 460 yards on the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Despite some limitations, Schaub was able to keep the Falcons in games. Things worked for as long as Schaub stayed in the NFL. The Falcons had no plan for the future. There was a plan for right-then.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Surprising Training Camp Cut Candidates Ft. AJ McCarron & Javian Hawkins

The Atlanta Falcons have made their first round of camp cuts to get the roster at 85-players. However, with the second preseason game coming up down in Miami against the Dolphins on Saturday, who are some players in jeopardy of being cut? AJ McCarron, Javian Hawkins, Christian Blake and more make the list! Thomas Mott breaks down his top 5 potential surprise camp cuts on this edition of Falcons Today. Predict the score of Falcons vs. Dolphins at the pinned comment below! Falcons training camp quarterback rumors have continued to show that the difference between #2 quarterback AJ McCarron and #3 quarterback Feleipe Franks is very minor.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcons practice roundup: Backup QB AJ McCarron is “god awful” and more

The Falcons wrapped up another practice against the Miami Dolphins in the sizzling south Florida heat on Thursday. These inter-team practices are much more notable than normal training camp with players much more competitive and happy to finally be playing against opponents and not teammates. It also gives fans a...
NFLYardbarker

Watch: Rookie Pitts is ‘Human Highlight Reel’ at Falcons Camp

Atlanta sports fans will always recall passionately the “Human Highlight Reel” brilliance of Dominique Wilkins, the electrifying Hawks star. A look at Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts at training camp. … which looks kind of like Dominique …. Huge expectations have been placed on Pitts’ shoulders. He became...
NFLchatsports.com

NFC South Over/Unders: The Crushing Despair of the Atlanta Falcons

Andrew: Hello and welcome to another edition of Scramble for the Ball, in which your humble Scrambleteers try to find the missing Falcons pass rush, answer the quarterback question in New Orleans, crack the Darnold enigma, and ... well, there's not much to solve with the Buccaneers. And historically, perhaps that in itself is the greatest mystery of all.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Falcons-Dolphins Camp: Will Fuller injury news, a first-round pick improves, and Matt Ryan struggles

In a continuation of one of the biggest mysteries of the Miami Dolphins’ summer, three weeks have now passed since new wide receiver Will Fuller has practiced. All Brian Flores said at Falcons-Dolphins camp practices about Fuller, who was held out again Thursday, is “he’s getting closer” to returning. Yet, he wouldn’t reveal what exactly is wrong with him. Whatever Fuller is dealing with — it doesn’t sound particularly alarming.

Comments / 1

Community Policy