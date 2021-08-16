Falcons become NFL's first fully-vaccinated team

The Atlanta Falcons have made their first round of camp cuts to get the roster at 85-players. However, with the second preseason game coming up down in Miami against the Dolphins on Saturday, who are some players in jeopardy of being cut? AJ McCarron, Javian Hawkins, Christian Blake and more make the list! Thomas Mott breaks down his top 5 potential surprise camp cuts on this edition of Falcons Today. Predict the score of Falcons vs. Dolphins at the pinned comment below! Falcons training camp quarterback rumors have continued to show that the difference between #2 quarterback AJ McCarron and #3 quarterback Feleipe Franks is very minor.