We've gotten used to seeing a shortage of various items due to the pandemic, but is the ongoing drought in Minnesota set to affect the price of Christmas trees this year?. Boy, if it's not one thing, it's another, isn't it? If it's not the pandemic causing supply chain issues that have made it tough to find certain products (like toilet paper or canned cat food in Rochester)-- or dramatically raised their price (like lumber)-- it's Mother Nature throwing us another curveball with our ongoing drought here in Minnesota.