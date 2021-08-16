Tigers' farm system checks in at No. 6 in Baseball America's midseason rankings
The Detroit Tigers are starting to see the fruits of a well-stocked farm system. Pitchers such as Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, who made their major-league debuts last season but still retained prospect status, helped the Tigers open the season with Baseball America's No. 4 farm system. And, though, Mize and Skubal have since graduated, the Tigers still boast one of baseball's top prospect hotbeds.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0