Russell L. Severson
Russell L. Severson, 95, of Arcadia, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice. Russell was born in Whitehall on March 4, 1926, to Selmer and Luella (Syverson) Severson. After graduating from high school, Russell enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served dutifully in Guam and Iwo Jima with the 1st Company. Upon his honorable discharge, Russell became a charter member of the 3rd Marine Division of Wisconsin and would continue to be an active member with the local VFW chapter and the American Legion Tickfer-Erickson Post #17.winonaradio.com
