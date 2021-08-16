Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Russell L. Severson

winonaradio.com
 5 days ago

Russell L. Severson, 95, of Arcadia, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice. Russell was born in Whitehall on March 4, 1926, to Selmer and Luella (Syverson) Severson. After graduating from high school, Russell enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served dutifully in Guam and Iwo Jima with the 1st Company. Upon his honorable discharge, Russell became a charter member of the 3rd Marine Division of Wisconsin and would continue to be an active member with the local VFW chapter and the American Legion Tickfer-Erickson Post #17.

winonaradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic Hospice#Selmer#The 1st Company#Vfw#American#Kube Plumbing#The Tickfer Erickson Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

James Veitl, 85

James Veitl, 85 of Spearfish. I’m writing this while I’m still alive to save the bother for someone else later. My attitude while I’m living is similar to that expressed by Diane Ackerman’s short poem “Lady Faustus”:. I rage to know. What beings like me, stymied by death and leached...
Family Relationshipslutheranmuseum.com

Wittenberg Roth’s

Today, I will once again choose to write about a family that has been briefly mentioned in previous posts. I feel this family deserves more thorough attention, so that is what I hope to do. There are several Roth families that presently live around Wittenberg (which is basically a ghost town now). I am pretty sure that the Roth family I will discuss was the original one that moved to this area and continues to reside there. Perhaps there are so many Roth’s living around here due to the fact that, of the 9 children born to today’s couple, 7 of them were boys and carried on the Roth name to the next generation.
Books & LiteratureMorning Sun

Column: Through the past brightly (Aug. 21)

Well, we talked like that for awhile and then I said to him, I said, “You have the advantage on me. You know my name and I don’t know yours.” And, and right back at me he said, “What name do you like?” Well, I didn’t even have to think twice about that, Harvey has always been my favorite name so I said “Harvey” and here’s, here’s the interesting thing, he looked at me and he said, ” Mr. Dowd, my name happens to be Harvey.” – Jimmy Stewart as Elwood P. Dowd from the film “Harvey”

Comments / 0

Community Policy