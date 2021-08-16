Cancel
Share of Loans in Forbearance Drops by 14 Basis Points

dsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe share of GSE loans (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) in forbearance decreased five basis points from 1.74% to 1.69%. Ginnie Mae loans in forbearance plummeted 23 basis points from 4.18% to 3.95%, while the forbearance share for portfolio loans and private-label securities (PLS) decreased 32 basis points from 7.37% to 7.05%. The percentage of loans in forbearance for independent mortgage bank (IMB) servicers decreased 17 basis points to 3.46%, and the percentage of loans in forbearance for depository servicers decreased 13 basis points to 3.36%.

