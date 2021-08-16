Share of Loans in Forbearance Drops by 14 Basis Points

The Freddie Mac fixed rate for a 30-year loan jumped 10 basis points this week to 2.87%. Mortgage rates responded to the rise in the 10-year Treasury, fueled by investors anticipating another rise in consumer prices and a higher rate of inflation. Yesterday’s release showed that price growth in July was significant, but not as high as June, especially when considering core inflation. In addition, the third weekly drop in unemployment insurance claims highlighted continued improvement in the economy. In short, rates are expected to bounce around below the 3% mark until the Fed clarifies a timeline for the expected tapering of monthly mortgage-backed securities purchases. My expectation is that a monetary taper will drive mortgage rates upward, likely toward the end of the year.