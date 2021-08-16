Cancel
San Angelo ISD Announces Back To School Giveaway for #FirstDaySAISD this Wednesday

saisd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Angelo ISD is excited to announce a fun, back to school giveaway in partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors and HEB in celebration of the first day of the school year on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 and our commitment to growing the hopes and dreams of our students! Ten recipients will be randomly selected from participating families to each receive one $50 Academy gift card and an HEB gift basket to help them kick off a wonderful school year. Details on the giveaway and how to participate are below.

Comments / 0

