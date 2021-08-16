Family friend reacts to the death of University of Houston track star Cameron Burrell

HOUSTON - The death of University of Houston track star, Cameron Burrell, also known as the fastest U.S. collegiate athlete, shocked everyone Monday, August 9. "It was Tuesday morning. One of the track coaches came in and let me know that Cameron had passed the night before. My thought immediately went to, I have two children myself, I couldn’t get my head around how Leroy and Michelle must be struggling to get through this, and immediately thought what we can do to help," said Mike Pede, who has known the Burrells for decades off-campus and on at the University of Houston Athletic Department.