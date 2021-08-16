Cancel
Michelle Branch And Patrick Carney Are Expecting Their Second Child

By Katrina Nattress
 3 days ago
The singer-songwriter and Black Keys drummer also have a 2-year-old son together.

Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch
Entertainment
Pregnancy
Instagram
Celebrities
ABC News

Michelle Branch pregnant with 3rd child after suffering miscarriage

Michelle Branch is pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage in December. The 38-year-old mother of two shared the news Sunday on social media, writing, "You know you're pregnant when..." "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to...
wfav951.com

Quickies: Ariana Grande, Ben Platt + Michelle Branch!

ARIANA GRANDE RESPONDS TO SELENA GOMEZ'S TIKTOK: Ariana Grande has responded to a TikTok of Selena Gomez and her friends singing “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” On Saturday (Aug. 14th), Grande shared the clip of Gomez singing her Thank You, Next track with the caption, CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @SelenaGomez LOVE YOU.”
Billboard

Michelle Branch Announces Pregnancy: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

Michelle Branch had some exciting news to share over the weekend. The Grammy-winning 38 year-old singer posted an image of some delicious-looking scones on Sunday (August 15) in what looked like yet another pandemic baking update. "You know you’re pregnant when... Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent...
MTV

Michelle Branch Is Back In

Michelle Branch likens the whirlwind road to success of her debut album The Spirit Room to that of fictional band The Wonders in the 1996 film That Thing You Do! “The band is recording, then they leave the studio and [their song is] on the radio, and next thing you know, they’re being chased down the street by fans,” she tells MTV News over the phone. “It was not dissimilar to that.”
Posted by
The Independent

Michelle Branch on The Spirit Room at 20: ‘It was allowed to remain authentically teenage’

Michelle Branch was in Nashville when she had a fan encounter she’ll never forget. It was 2006, five years after the diaristic pop songs she’d written in her bedroom had become international hits, along with her debut album The Spirit Room. The fan was around 15 or 16 at the time, had curly blonde hair and a single on country radio. Her name was Taylor Swift. “No one really knew who she was,” Branch remembers. “She was out doing promo for her first song, and she and I met and she’s like, ‘Oh my god – The Spirit Room was such a huge album for me! I’m such a big fan!’ As I get older, I feel like I have those moments where I’m like: ‘Oh, I don’t feel as relevant as I once did..’. I definitely feel the passage of time. But more often than not there’s a female with a guitar who says, you know, I grew up listening to your record, and it’s always a really, really good feeling.”
themusicuniverse.com

Michelle Branch announces 20th anniversary livestream

A special livestream of her debut album is presented by Moment House. Michelle Branch has announced The Spirit Room – 20th Anniversary Livestream, a one-night-only performance in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album The Spirit Room. Presented by the premium digital live platform Moment House on September 10th at 9 pm ET, the event will see the multi-platinum selling artist perform the record in its entirety in an intimate solo acoustic setting. Fans will have the ability to purchase limited edition merchandise, virtual meet and greets and an exclusive Q&A session with Branch on the night of the livestream, making for a truly interactive experience. Tickets are available now via Moment House.
Vogue

Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Expecting Her Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner. Multiple outlets have reported that the reality television star and makeup mogul is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The news comes three and a half years after the couple welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster, an experience that Jenner called “beautiful, empowering, and life changing.”
PWMania

The Hardys Expecting Their 5th Child?

It looks like AEW star Matt Hardy and wife Reby Hardy may be expecting their 5th child together. Reby fueled the rumor mill last night when she tweeted, “#5… [flushed face emoji] [upside-down face emoji] [grimacing face emoji] [smiling face open mouth emoji]”. This led to numerous congratulatory messages from...
Posted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.

