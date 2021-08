Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.