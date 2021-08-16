Cancel
Spokane, WA

Riverfront Park Butterfly Update

Posted by 
Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 3 days ago

Josh Morrisey, City of Spokane Parks & Recreation, Marketing Assistant, 509.625.6236

On January 13, 2021, a devastating windstorm severely damaged the Expo ‘74 lilac butterfly on Riverfront Park's north bank after original welds broke under the extreme force of the 70+ mph winds.

Coffman Engineers and Garco Construction were quickly on scene to assess the damage and begin working on a plan to bring the butterfly safely back to Riverfront.

After reviewing a proposal from Coffman Engineers and GuildWorks in May, the Spokane Park Board approved $27,500 for Phase I of professional engineering services, covered through the Spokane Parks Foundation’s Campaign for Riverfront Spokane.

The Phase I design report was presented to Park Board members and stakeholders in early August. The report suggested several structural and aerodynamic modifications to enhance safety, creating the basis for the next-generation butterfly.

One of the report’s key elements was a new wing design with less metal framing and a flexible trailing wing edge. This approach is more in line with the butterflies as they flew during Expo ‘74, as a photo of a red butterfly during the World's Fair illustrates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7ImC_0bTWNFiv00

Proposed structural updates include:

  • Battened wings
  • Increased wing support
  • Bolted frame connections (vs. welded)
  • A torsion bar assembly, allowing the butterfly to withstand twisting motion
  • A 15% reduction in the overall size of the butterfly
  • A failsafe lanyard connecting the butterfly frame to the mast

The design report also explored several possible wing design styles which could make the butterfly more colorful and lifelike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TAiS_0bTWNFiv00

A vote by the Park Board on August 12 approved the Phase I designs, giving the go-ahead to negotiate a contract for the final design.

Early estimates for total design and construction range costs from $185,000 - $270,000. Construction costs for the lilac butterfly could utilize a mix of funding, between contingency reserves, park funding, and the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane.

The campaign continues to raise funds to bring a second Expo ’74 butterfly back to Riverfront Park, as well. Cost estimates range from $125,000 – $192,000. There are financial efficiencies to restoring the second butterfly at the same time as the first – up to $30,000. If you’re interested in donating to support butterfly restoration, visit the Spokane Parks Foundation website.

Comments / 0

Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

ABOUT

Spokane, Washington

