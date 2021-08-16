Princess Diana Will Make You Cringe in This The Crown Deleted Scene
The Crown season 4 is all about Princess Diana, starting with the moment the then 16-year-old first meets Prince Charles while dressed up as a tree for a school play. It’s one of the only moments in which at least one party isn’t miserable; practically the entire rest of the season falls along the lines of Diana’s spectacular failure at gift-giving, just proving how little the late royal, portrayed by breakout star Emma Corrin, knows her husband. That’s more evident than ever in the deleted scene that Netflix dropped on Monday, a full eight months after the season’s premiere.www.wmagazine.com
