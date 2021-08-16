Barbra Streisand Wanted to See Beyoncé in A Star is Born
The film that came to be Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born was, at one point, supposed to star Beyoncé. Way back in 2011, the project was first announced with queen Bey herself starring and Clint Eastwood directing. But the film got stuck in Hollywood’s developmental pipeline (at one point, Leonardo DiCaprio was supposed to star opposite Bey, at another, Jennifer Lopez was set to replace Beyoncé). One thing led to another, and eventually it was Gaga and Cooper’s version that was made.www.wmagazine.com
Comments / 0