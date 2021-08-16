Video Of Trump Bragging About Ordering Afghanistan Withdrawal Goes Viral As Right-Wing Trolls Blame Biden
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A viral video confirming that not only did former President Donald Trump order the military withdrawal from Afghanistan but was also proud of doing so stands in stark contrast to the revisionist history provided by right-wing trolls in a disingenuous narrative meant to blame President Joe Biden for what’s become a debacle.newstalkcleveland.com
Comments / 0