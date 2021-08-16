Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction To A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live

Instagram has transcended its initial photo-sharing purpose and joins other social-media sites in serving as a search engine for users. Coupled with the rise in entrepreneurial endeavors in the Black community, the app has birthed a renaissance of young Black creators starting and running businesses their own way. Many Black hairstylists have found not only equity but varying levels of celebrity by bringing their talents to Instagram. Acting as an interactive portfolio of sorts, Instagram makes it easier for potential clients to find stylists around them and see pictures of their work within seconds. “I really respect the hustle,” says Jordan Triplett, an Atlanta native living in L.A. who has booked several appointments with stylists she found on Instagram. “You know these are some young entrepreneurial women that are taking control of something they’re great at and making a career out of it.”