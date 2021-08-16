Cancel
Hair Care

Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction To A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live

News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In Real Housewives of Atlanta hair news, Marlo Hampton recently got a hair transplant to fill in her edges which resulted in both of her eyes swelling. She went on her Instagram Live to briefly talk about her experience and show her swollen eyes. She stated that she wanted to show her followers her reaction to the surgery for transparency reasons.

Kenya Moore
