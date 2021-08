Nine Inch Nails is the latest rock band to cancel their 2021 tour plans due to the new wave of Coronavirus. In a statement posted on the band's social media yesterday (Thursday, August 19th), they apologized for any “inconvenience or disappointment” writing, “It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year. When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.”