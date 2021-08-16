Baseball — Demons announce 17-player signing class, includes Taitano of NCHS
NATCHITOCHES – In five seasons as the Northwestern State baseball coach, Bobby Barbier has welcomed in both large and small signing classes. His 2021 class falls on the larger end of the spectrum as Barbier and his staff announced Monday a 17-player newcomer group for the 2022 season. Included in the cohort are 10 high school signees, six junior-college transfers and one four-year transfer.www.natchitochestimes.com
