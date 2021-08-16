Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Queen’s Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]

By J. Bachelor
rnbcincy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On this day in 2018, we lost a timeless voice. Known as “The Queen Of Soul,” Aretha Franklin became the first female performer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was also ranked Number 1 on Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

rnbcincy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Talib Kweli
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Queen S Catalogue#Twitter#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

Watch Jennifer Hudson Nail 'Respect' in First Full Clip of Aretha Franklin Biopic

Aretha Franklin's legacy is getting the proper Respect it deserves in a new clip from the forthcoming biopic about the late superstar's life. The minute-long clip features Jennifer Hudson portraying the Queen of Soul as she belts out her world-famous signature song "Respect." Following a couple of teasers and trailers,...
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Who Could Play Patti LaBelle in a Biopic? The ‘Godmother of Soul’ Reveals

Patti LaBelle, also called the “Godmother of Soul,” has some ideas about who should play her in a biopic, ESSENCE Magazine reported. The effortless powerhouse singer, artist, actress and pie-making businesswoman boasts a careeer of over 60 years in Hollywood, which allows for the actress portraying LaBelle more than enough diva material to use.
Musicwclk.com

Grammy Winner Tamela Mann drops a new album 'Overcomer' (AUDIO + VIDEO)

Some albums are destined for a certain time. After several years of evolution and change in her life, Grammy® Award-Winning Artist, NAACP Image® Award-Winning Actress, Songwriter, and Producer, Tamela Mann, releases her new Tillymann Music album, Overcomer, through The Orchard Distribution today. There is a new sense of authority and urgency in Tamela’s music now; she has lived these songs and is ready to share the strength and purpose she has found.
Musicmyhoustonmajic.com

11 Chucky Thompson Produced Songs To Have In Your Playlist [Listen]

There is no denying it: Producer Chucky Thompson helped changed the face of music. With Sean “Diddy” Combs and his fellow Hitmen, Thompson help create the Bad Boy sound. Thompson worked with Mary J. Blige on her iconic album “My Life,” helped introduce a young artists name Usher to the world, and gave The Notorious B.I.G. one of the most legendary songs of his career. Thompson is a legend, period.
Musicbiography.com

Inside the Lifelong Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson

When Aretha Franklin was inducted into the second class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, she had a familiar face by her side: fellow inductee and lifelong friend Smokey Robinson. It was rather symbolic that the two kids from Detroit, who grew up playing games in...
Movieswashingtoninformer.com

Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson Burn Up the Screen in Aretha Franklin Biopic

After several revised release dates because of the pandemic, the wait for the highly-anticipated biopic on the life of the Queen of Soul has finally come to an end. The movie, “Respect,” directed by Liesl Tommy and featuring Jennifer Hudson in the lead role as Aretha Franklin, premieres in theaters across the U.S. on Aug. 13.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Aretha Franklin: An Alternate History in 30 Songs

In 1985, Atlantic Records released one of the best hits collections ever compiled, Aretha Franklin’s 30 Greatest Hits. Covering just the years 1967 through 1974, it features one immortal track after another, songs the radio hasn’t really stopped playing since their release — some of which have come to define a whole era. But if there’s a problem with having a couple-of-dozen-and-change hits that everyone knows, it’s that they can overshadow everything else an artist recorded. 30 Greatest Hits and its streaming era descendants like Spotify’s “This Is Aretha Franklin” playlist understandably lean heavily on Franklin’s best-known tracks, as does the new Jennifer Hudson-starring biopic Respect. But you could wipe them from existence and still be left with a remarkable body of work. So consider this list a kind of alternate universe version of 30 Greatest Hits, an imaginary album beamed in from a world in which “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” never existed, or at least took a back seat to some of the album tracks, one-off singles, and unreleased-in-their-time tunes featured here.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vibe

Mary J. Blige Reveals What She Refused To Give Up For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Role

As Mary J. Blige resumes reign over the Tejada Drug Organization in her role as Monet Tejada in season two of Power Book II: Ghost, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul opened up about what really differentiates her from her fictional character—and it’s all about the hair. “I didn’t want blond hair, because that’s my s**t,” asserted the Starz actress in a new interview with InStyle magazine. The nine-time Grammy Award winner has been setting hair trends since the beginning of her nearly 30-year-long career, and there’s no denying that her preferred hue of choice. So, when deciding on Monet’s image, it was Blige...
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Whitney Houston! 40 Classic Photos of the Divine Diva

For Whitney Houston, it wasn’t a matter of if she’d become a performer, but when. Her mother, Cissy, is a powerhouse gospel singer who toured with Elvis Presley and sang backup on Aretha Franklin records. Her cousin, Dionne Warwick, defied every expectation for a Black pop singer in the ’60s with crossover hits like “Walk on By” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” Born in 1963, Houston inhaled Chaka Khan records in her youth and sang in the choir at Newark’s New Hope Baptist Church, where Cissy acted as musical director. Word quickly spread around town about Houston, the teenage girl with the octave-spanning voice of an angel.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Glynn Turman: Aretha Franklin's Ex-Husband is an Emmy Winner and Rodeo Champion

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.
CelebritiesBillboard

Jennifer Hudson Recalls Final Conversation With Aretha Franklin

MGM offered all the ingredients for a super soul Sunday as it premiered Respect at Westwood’s Regency Village Theatre. Before cast, crew and filmmakers walked the black carpet, Donald Taylor and his L.A. Mass Choir assumed position in front of oversized letters spelling out the film’s title for a performance of “Walk in the Light,” a gospel classic released by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on her 1987 gospel album One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism. They moved their act inside to perform below the big screen as guests took their seats, passing signage en route that read “Respect the Mask Mandate,” a warning of COVID-19 protocols amid renewed concerns over the delta variant.
Musicseattlepi.com

Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Franklin Isn't Enough to Overcome Hollywood's Lack of 'Respect' for Biopics and Musical Icons

We keep seeing the same thing. A child loves music, has crappy parental figures, faces struggles or physical ailments, gets famous, does drugs or drinks, and gets clean. Rinse and repeat. Not to be taken lightly, Jennifer Hudson is one of the best vocalists alive; however, Hollywood continues to lean on her aural talents in movies rather than provide her with substantive material to interpret and execute.
Musickiss951.com

Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Wows The Crowd Singing One Of Her Songs

Talent runs in the family, and especially when that family is Aretha Franklin. The highly anticipated Aretha Franklin movie, Respect starring Jennifer Hudson comes out this week, and the stars and family celebrated the premiere together this Wednesday night. While there, Jennifer Hudson introduces the crowd to Aretha’s 15-year-old granddaughter,...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Grace Franklin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Aretha By Singing 'Ain't No Way' [Watch]

A video of Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of music legend Aretha Franklin, singing one of the late music icon's songs has been doing the rounds on the internet. The 15-year-old proved that talent truly runs in the family by delivering a heartwarming rendition of her grandmother's favorite song, "Ain't No Way," at the movie premiere of "Respect" in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy