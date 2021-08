If you’ve been thinking that this year has been a bit too easy for US stock market bulls, you’re definitely onto something. Astoundingly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA, US30) has gone nearly ten months without even a pedestrian 5% pullback! To put this statistic into context, the Dow has historically seen at least a -5% correction every 71 trading days, or roughly every 3.5 months, so on average, we would have expected three such pullbacks since the start of November instead of zero.