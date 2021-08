Sushi Maki is opening a location in October in Fort Lauderdale, which CEO Abe Ng described as "polished fast casual dining." "We are proud to introduce the first 'Polished Fast-Casual Sushi Bar,' a dining concept which further elevates our brand promise of providing premium, healthful and delicious sushi for the every day — by making our sushi available to our customers when, where and how they want it," Ng said in a company press release. "Our Polished Fast-Casual Concept combines the best of all worlds by offering premium food delivered with the speed, access and convenience today's customers prefer and will make our restaurant a go-to destination for locals and tourists alike."