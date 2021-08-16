Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch Alicia Silverstone Recreate a Classic ‘Clueless’ Scene

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Few ’90s teen movies have proven to have more influence and staying power than Clueless. At the time, it was certainly among the most popular and most quoted movies of its kind. But the ’90s were jammed from beginning to end with high school comedies. Most have been completely forgotten. But 25 years later Clueless endures.

mix1043fm.com

Comments / 0

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Cher
Person
Spartacus
Person
Alicia Silverstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clueless#Academy Awards#Chef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Kelsea Ballerini Perfectly Recreates 'Legally Blonde' Scene

On Monday (August 9), Kelsea Ballerini shared an impressive TikTok where she perfectly recreates an iconic scene from Legally Blonde. Fans of the 2001 film will recall the highly quotable scene in which Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, enthusiastically introduces herself to her new Harvard Law School classmates. "I'm...
MoviesTVOvermind

Memorable Scenes from Iconic Sci-Fi Movies Recreated in Claymation for DUST

There are a lot of sci-fi moments that people hold as the most important in cinematic history, but it might be that Dust is only taking some of the most iconic that people tend to remember on a regular basis and putting them into claymation. Or maybe they plan to keep going until they have as many scenes as they can get. Whatever the case, the claymation in the videos below is pretty cool since it captures the moments that people remember most and in a way that is kind of interesting to watch since pretty much everything looks entirely different when using a different method to film it with. But one does need to remember that the time it takes to film just a few seconds of a claymation movie takes a lot longer to create when working in this style since each little movement has to be accounted for since in a live-action movie people are able to move independently of the filmmaker, in a claymation movie, obviously, every little tic and movement needs to be shaped, shot, then changed just a little bit to indicate smooth, uninterrupted movement. Imagine working all day and only getting a couple of minutes of footage.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Judd Apatow's Gay Romantic Comedy Casts A Love Interest For Billy Eichner

“Bros,” the hotly anticipated romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner, has cast the other half of its central couple. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Luke Macfarlane had signed on to star opposite Eichner in the movie, which is being billed as the first gay rom-com to be released by a major studio.
MoviesNewsTimes

Cynthia Erivo Says Her Remake of 'The Rose' Is Like 'If Tina Turner and Florence Welch Had a Baby'

When Cynthia Erivo was approached by Searchlight Pictures to star in a remake of “The Rose,” one of the first things she did was email Bette Midler, who shot to fame for her portrayal of a rock star destroyed by drugs and alcohol in the original 1979 movie. “I guess I was just searching for a blessing, and I got exactly what I wanted,” Erivo tells me during the taping of an upcoming Variety Streaming Room interview. “And she was wonderful and really lovely, and she said some really lovely things.” Erivo, who earned an Emmy nomination for her work as Aretha Franklin in “Genius: Aretha,” is putting a contemporary spin on “The Rose.” “Right now, my brain is saying as if Tina Turner and Florence Welch had a baby,” she says. “That’s sort of how I see my Rose.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits. Since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, the beauty entrepreneur has relied on the ultra-sweet appeal of matching mom-and-me clothing. Meanwhile, Kylie and Stormi have evolved from the coordinated baby and tracksuits we saw in the first few months of Kylie’s motherhood to complementary looks by Christian Dior, Missoni and Marine Serre, with Bottega Veneta’s glittering red being the most glamorous matchy matchy project to date.
Public HealthPosted by
E! News

Soleil Moon Frye Reveals That 3 of Her Kids Have COVID-19: “I Have Shed Many Tears”

Watch: Soleil Moon Frye's Daughter Does Punky Brewster Impressions. Soleil Moon Frye is reflecting on her own family's experience with COVID-19. The Punky Brewster star recently revealed in an Instagram post that three out of her four children have tested positive for coronavirus. Following their results, the 44-year-old mom is now urging parents to get their kids tested if they begin to show symptoms, as she did with her one of her sons.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance Fans Are Coming For Tiffany Franco Smith. Here's Why

The drama from the "90 Day Fiance" spinoff, "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" reached an all-time high on the first part of the tell-all on August 15. Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband Ronald Smith were not spared from criticism, especially on social media. Fans on Reddit accused her of acting like a "queen bee," as one wrote, "She has gotten so mean and on this high horse and is a bully to her husband. She is not the queen bee as she thinks is she is." The criticism kept on coming, as another fan questioned her behavior during the season and hinted that she's at fault for where their relationship stands.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Tracie Wagaman: Love After Lockup Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, we reported the tragic news of Tracie Wagaman's passing. The Love After Lockup star was just 41 years old. She had given birth to a baby girl just one week before her death. Tracie's struggles with addiction were documented on LAL, and they were at the root of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy