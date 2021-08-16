Last Week’s $70 Grocery Purchases

While we aren't out of the woods on this pandemic yet, most of us, even the most careful, are back to regular in-person grocery shopping. It is a delight to get back to my favorite markets, to choose my own produce, to discover something new or unexpected to try. Let's be honest, just knowing what new wacky potato chip flavors have launched is kind of exciting! But that doesn't mean I have stopped getting groceries delivered by services like Instacart. Grocery delivery services, always a great convenience, really came into their own during the past year and a half, and the game is STRONG. There are many to choose from, so you can find the platform that works best for you.
