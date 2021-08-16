Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Last Week’s $70 Grocery Purchases

By Crystal Paine
moneysavingmom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI shared this on Instagram stories last week and people loved it. It’s a real scribbled down grocery list — just like I usually use. It’s not pretty or inspirational or color-coded or fancy, but it gets the job done and it works for me. Sometimes, I think we try...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#French#Kroger#The Snack Saks#Purex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RetailPosted by
EatThis

Costco Is Running Out of This Grocery Staple—Again

The first pumpkin spice latte of the season has already been unveiled, but it might not feel like fall is right around the corner the next time you step into a Costco warehouse. Instead, you might feel like you just took a step back in time to March 2020. There...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Grocery Chain in the U.S., According to Data

Grocery shopping is something we all do in one way another—whether it's running to the corner market to grab a few things so you can whip up dinner, or hitting a major supermarket to stock up for the week. But have you ever asked yourself if you trust the stores you shop at? You might want to do just that because according to a recent Axios Harris Poll, some of the biggest brands in the grocery game have better—or worse—reputations among consumers in the U.S. than others. That's why we set out to find the least trusted grocery chain included on a list of the 100 most recognizable companies in the country.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey

After a shopping trip to Walmart, you probably leave with something you had no intention of buying. We don't blame you; it's easy to get swept up when you see everything in one place, leading you to buy some items that may be better purchased elsewhere, whether it's because you can find a better price at another store or because Walmart's quality is lacking. And if you do your grocery shopping at the world's biggest retailer, there's one item in particular you may want to skip on your next trip. In a new survey, customers named Walmart the worst place to buy one type of food. Read on to find out what you should never buy from Walmart, according to shoppers.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Audacy

Costco limits grocery, other purchases amid shortages

Costco has been alerting customers to new purchase restrictions on some products as it grapples with keeping specific grocery and household items on the shelves. In addition to the shortages, supply has also been hampered by the chain's significant members-only savings shoppers can take advantage of right now. Listen to...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Will Grocery Stores See Toilet Paper Shortages Again In Fall 2021?

In late March of 2020, shoppers at grocery stores across the nation began to notice one very important household essential was disappearing from the shelves — toilet paper (via NC State University). Faced with the looming uncertainty and fear that accompanied the arrival of COVID-19, people began to panic-shop. With lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders being issued in towns and cities across the U.S. as the virus spread, few people knew how long they could expect to be staying indoors. Understandably, they wanted to stock up on essential items, like toilet paper, in the event that they could not leave their homes for a long period of time.
Grocery & SupermaketParents Magazine

Why Does Aldi Make You Pay to Use Their Grocery Carts?

Aldi is one of the fastest-growing retailers in America. The German chain, which was the first discount store in the world, opened its first Aldi in the U.S. in 1976 and now has over 2,000 stores across 35 states. Aldi is known for its low prices and its mission for...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Some Grocery Stores Are Running Out Of Water Right Now

The pandemic has brought on all kinds of unexpected and difficult challenges. A meat processing plant in South Dakota had to be shut down after it was revealed that 900 positive cases were detected, according to Healthline. Additionally, the pandemic led to panic-buying as customers rushed to stock up on items that they deemed essential. Products like toilet paper flew off the shelves and was out of stock for weeks at many grocery stores throughout the country.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

More Than 50% Said This Grocery Store Has The Worst Customer Service

Few things are as important to a grocery store's reputation as its customer service. Being able to find what you need is great, but being able to find someone to process your return in a timely manner or help you reach that cereal box on the top shelf can impact your overall view of a business. In fact, according to Forbes, roughly 7 in 10 people report they're likely to spend more at a business that offers them a pleasant experience over a business that has nothing to offer them but plenty of product.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Unfortunate Trend Aldi Shoppers Are Noticing

Some Aldi shoppers are noticing what appears to be an unfortunate trend. In a recent post, Redditor woktrr1919 remarked, "Is it just me, or does it seem like Aldi's prices just keep going up? Like, I know grocery prices are going up pretty universally right now, but it seems like lately, there are more and more things I can get for the same price or cheaper at walmart & kroger" (via Reddit). Other Redditors are chiming in, noting sometimes significant differences in Aldi's pricing. One person posted, "I am buying no more than I usually do and somehow my total is 60$ higher."
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Problem Costco Shoppers Have With These Banana Bites

Costco is a great place to purchase groceries and snacks in bulk, as its loyal shoppers already know. But while its high-quality products and low prices are what keep customers coming back, Costco may not hit it out of the park on every item, as some shoppers made clear on an Instagram post made by @costco_doesitagain. The popular Instagram account posted a photo of a 1-pound package of Costco's new Sugar Bowl Bakery Banana Bites, which are on sale for just $8.49 per container.
Grocery & Supermaketmyrecipes.com

The Top 5 Reasons to Keep Getting Your Groceries Delivered

While we aren't out of the woods on this pandemic yet, most of us, even the most careful, are back to regular in-person grocery shopping. It is a delight to get back to my favorite markets, to choose my own produce, to discover something new or unexpected to try. Let's be honest, just knowing what new wacky potato chip flavors have launched is kind of exciting! But that doesn't mean I have stopped getting groceries delivered by services like Instacart. Grocery delivery services, always a great convenience, really came into their own during the past year and a half, and the game is STRONG. There are many to choose from, so you can find the platform that works best for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy