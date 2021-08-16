Wintrust Business Lunch 8/16/21: Markets continue to climb, T-Mobile investigating data breach, and Aldi hiring 20,000 workers ahead of the holidays
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market today, consumer sentiment plunging in early August, supply issues that are still impacting the economy, mortgage rates starting to decline, and T-Mobile probing a data breach that reportedly affects nearly all US customers.wgnradio.com
