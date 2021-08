TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – A Northeast Oklahoma congressman says President Biden has "blood on his hands" for pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. Markwayne Mullin, Republican of District 2, stopped by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce office on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to discuss international and local matters. Mullin was asked about a Facebook post wherein he said the recent fall of Kabul was a “complete and utter failure” by the president and those who are advising him.