Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Popular Local Coffee Stand Opens a New Missoula Location

By Ryan Nelson
Posted by 
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have a couple coffee snobs in my family. They only want to go to their favorite place and nothing else. Every other brand is inferior. They couldn't possibly get coffee and actually enjoy it from a place other than their #1 spot. It cracks me up to hear them trash talk other coffee options - but maybe I just don't get it because I'm not a huge coffee drinker. I know, we all have our favorites when it comes to anything.....but if you want to see a side of someone you've never seen before - mention going to a coffee place that isn't their top spot and watch their reaction. Ha!

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Restaurants
City
Florence, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Missoula, MT
Food & Drinks
Missoula, MT
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Food Drink#Florence Coffee Company#Brooks N Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Drank More Beer At This Year’s Fair Than Ever Before

Last week, the Western Montana Fair took place at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, a long time coming after having to pretty much cancel the fair in 2020 due to COVID. I was there a couple of times (you can read about how I ended up losing a bunch of my money at the fair right here), and it was great to see people able to gather together again, going on rides, eating fair food, heading to the rodeo... and apparently, drinking a lot.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Dining Out in Missoula? Better Make Sure it’s Open Before You Go

With the staff shortages in Missoula and across the country, it's tough to tell from day to day when places will be open. Or, as one of our listeners put it, "it's not an employee shortage, it's a wage crisis." Either way, you've likely noticed that restaurants are open sporadically, and only when they have enough people and supplies. The latest to announce shortened hours and a full day off is Missoula's legendary Double Front Chicken Cafe. As of today they are only open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Thursday through Sunday, and closed Wednesdays until further notice.
Posted by
96.3 The Blaze

Free Clothing For All Days Finally and Briefly Return to Missoula

For years folks in need could count on this church as a dependable outlet for free clothing once every few months. Then (and how many times have you heard this?) the pandemic hits. The church has to stop accepting donations and was unable to facilitate a quarterly giveaway. But at least temporarily, after about an 18-month absence, the window of opportunity has reopened.
Posted by
96.3 The Blaze

Montana College Offers Up Beer Brewing Academy Courses

When you think of a day in the life of a college student, you always tend to fall back on the stereotypes. The steady diet of ramen noodles and late nights partying. But, what if your college courses had a curriculum about brewing beer and not just drinking beer? I mean, C'mon man! What college student is not considering themselves somewhat of an expert when it comes to the topic of beer?
Posted by
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Firefighters Get An Assist From New York Fire Department

It's been a pretty smoky summer in Missoula, as smoke from wildfires all around the state and in other parts of the country has been carrying over. It's sometimes tough to keep track of where all the wildfires have been taking place - though this website does a good job of it and lets you know when and where wildfires are happening, and how contained they are.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Students Return for Fall Semester at UM and the Homecoming Parade is Back

You've probably noticed that U of M students are returning in time for the August 30th start date for fall semester, and Missoula is looking quite welcoming! I saw the sweetest clip on KPAX news where they interviewed some of the homeowners in the University area. I was fully expecting grumpy people but they were all so excited for the return of students, saying they love seeing the kids walking to class with their backpacks and one couple talked about the "vibrancy" that students bring to not only their neighborhood, but to our city. I thought that was so Missoula of these University area residents.
Posted by
96.3 The Blaze

Scheels to hold Career Fair Thursday at new Mall Location

Scheels Sporting Goods store will be holding a career fair for prospective employees on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at their new Southgate Mall location. KGVO spoke with Bethany Novak who provided details about the career fair. “We’re having a career fair this Thursday, from six to...
Posted by
96.3 The Blaze

A Few Less Hoot Owl Fishing Restrictions on Montana Waters

With some cooler weather moving in, hopefully we will be able to share more announcements like this. As of 2:00 p.m. today (Tuesday), several “hoot owl” restrictions currently in effect on portions of some Montana rivers are being lifted. Restrictions will be lifted on:. Missouri River from the Cascade boat...
Posted by
96.3 The Blaze

Do You Think the Light at South and Johnson is Mistimed?

Would you agree that the traffic light at South and Johnson is ill timed? The light near the Montana Rail Link dog park, the Southgate Mall, and AlphaGraphics, you know the one. Since the reconstruction of that area a few years ago, I'm continually finding myself going on green while other cars are doing the same. At first I thought it was that people coming from the Mall, facing north and turning west, were just eager to run the light. But after it happened approximately one billon times, it has occurred to me that it's the light, not the drivers.
Posted by
96.3 The Blaze

Glacier And Yellowstone Parks Now Require You To Wear Masks Again

As COVID cases start to surge and the delta variant pops up more and more throughout the country, we're starting to see many different organizations put some precautions in place. It doesn't seem like we're going into full lockdown mode, but a lot of events are starting to require you to be vaccinated to attend, and several cities have brought back their mask mandates.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Scheels Shows Off New Arcade Games and Bowling Lanes

The countdown to the new Scheels store opening in Missoula is now under two months. There's been a few instances where we've shared the details about all the cool stuff that you'll find inside the store - including a 10-foot-tall Sasquatch that will greet you at the door and hunting trophies that locals have submitted to be on display.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

MONDAY: Montana Air Quality Some of the Worst in U.S.

Wildfire smoke has returned with a vengeance to most of Montana. Bozeman's AQI was as high as 175 on Monday morning...and that wasn't even the worst level in the state. We enjoyed a few days last week of miraculously "clear" skies, which was a nice respite from the weeks of poor air quality. (It's not as if the wildfires disappeared, but the winds and the jet stream just took the majority of smoke in another direction.)
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Here’s How You Helped Two Local Non-Profits Just by Eating Tater Tots

A belated THANK YOU for supporting Totfest 2021! We got distracted by Slash and the Fair and Zakk Wylde...crazy week. But we didn't want any more time to pass without extending our gratitude to YOU for supporting two of our very favorite local non-profits. Thanks to your $10 at the door, buying t-shirts, and stuffing the donation jar, the grand total was $2718!! That's more than last year and it was split between the Missoula LGBTQ Center and Joey's Place.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Real Estate – It Could Always Be Worse

We all know housing prices are out of control in Missoula. Rent has jumped like crazy over the last few years - and sale prices have reached the ridiculous level. I've watched houses in my neighborhood put the FOR SALE sign in the yard one day and slap the SOLD sign on it the very next day. The last one on our street that went on the market sold to someone that made an offer of $50k over the asking price!
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Mammoth WVH Cancel Two Shows Due to Positive COVID Test

Mammoth WVH has canceled two performances after a member of the band’s team tested positive for COVID-19. “Mammoth WVH will not be performing tonight in Missoula, MT or Monday night in Commerce City, CO out of an abundance of caution due to a member of our touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19,” reads a message posted by frontman Wolfgang Van Halen. “All band members and other crew have tested negative at this time. We apologize to those fans we won’t be seeing over the next couple of shows. Thanks to everyone for their support and we can’t wait to be back when it is 100% safe for everyone to do so.”
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Man Caught and Fined For Illegally Poisoning Wolf

Regardless of your opinion on controlling the wolf population in Montana, this was definitely not the smartest way to thin the pack. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that a Reed Point, Montana, man admitted to unlawfully using strychnine to poison a wolf on a ranch near Ennis. Jeffrey Scott Wood pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a registered pesticide. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and to pay $1,000 restitution to Montana FWP. The method he used could have lots of unintended consequences for other wildlife and domestic animals. In fact, that appears to be what happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy