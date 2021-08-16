Cancel
The 2021 QB Draft Class Compared to Other QB Drafts Classes // The Return of Chris Sale & the Red Sox Weekend Sweep Over the Orioles // The Celtics & Dennis Schroder– 8/16 (Hour 2)

Cover picture for the article(00:18) Felger, Murray, and Matt McCarthy continued to discuss the state of quarterbacks in the NFL and the 2021 draft class. (11:36) The guys also talked about the Boston Red Sox, their weekend sweep over the Baltimore Orioles, and the return of pitcher Chris Sale. (32:25) Mike and Jim discussed...

The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Fox News

VP Harris leaves for trip to Vietnam, Singapore amid Afghanistan fiasco

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday is leaving for a trip to Vietnam and Singapore, just as the Biden administration is grappling with ongoing chaos in Afghanistan. The trip to Asia includes stops in Singapore and Vietnam and comes after she traveled to Mexico and Guatemala in June. Senior administration officials said the trip would focus on three issues: global health, economic partnership and security.
CNN

Hurricane Grace poised to make landfall for second time in Mexico

(CNN) — Hurricane Grace continued to strengthen Friday and is poised to make its second Mexico landfall later in the day, bringing heavy rain that is likely to cause flooding through the weekend. The storm is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday before making landfall...
The Hill

China passes strict data privacy law protecting personal data

China’s top legislative body on Friday passed a new data privacy law that places limits on companies’ collection of personal user data, the latest action in the government’s ongoing efforts to tighten restrictions on tech giants operating in the country. China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the Standing Committee...

