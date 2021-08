Eminem has put his acting hat back on to guest star in one of 50 Cent's upcoming drama series. The Wrap reported on Tuesday (Aug. 17) that Em, who made his acting debut in 8 Mile back in 2002, will make a guest appearance in his former Shady/Aftermath Records signee's new show, Black Mafia Family. The Detroit rapper will be playing the role of famed drug dealer White Boy Rick, real name Rick Wershe Jr., who was an informant for the FBI as a young teen when selling drugs and guns as a gang member. Once Rick was no longer being utilized by the feds, he was arrested for cocaine possession and sentenced to life in prison. He was paroled in June of last year at 50 years old.