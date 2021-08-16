Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

You will not believe the wait times at Walt Disney World right now

By Donna Farmer
kennythepirate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen is the best time to visit Walt Disney World? If you are heading to Walt Disney World soon you will not believe the current wait times. Where would you head first?. Many people wonder when the best time to visit Walt Disney World. On the Character Locator, you can easily see the best time to visit each Disney Park. Be sure to check out the great article sharing why August is the best time to visit Walt Disney World HERE.

www.kennythepirate.com

Comments / 12

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#The Character Locator#Hollywood Studios#Slinky Dog Dash#Tower Of Terror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Pulling 2 Beloved Attractions Ahead of 50th Anniversary

Disney World's 50th anniversary is approaching fast, but two of the park's most beloved attractions will be gone before it comes. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" attractions will be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Disney has already announced the new attractions that will take their places.
Animalsaudacy.com

WATCH: Disney World gorilla hurls poo projectiles at park-goers

In a post captioned “Crappy day at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom,” TikTok user @lovindisworld shared a moment where a gorilla defecated in its hand and then threw it at the onlookers. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station now on Audacy. The poo projectile luckily missed the TikToker as they sidestepped...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Guest died after riding Disney’s Spaceship Earth, theme park injury report says

A 58-year-old man with an undisclosed pre-existing condition passed out and later died after riding the slow-moving dark ride Spaceship Earth at Epcot in late May, an injury report released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed. The man’s death is the first linked to a Florida theme park reported to the agency since June 2018, when a 70-year-old man with a ...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Permanently Closing A Disney Springs Location That Barely Had A Chance To Open

On August 12, 2019 Walt Disney World opened a brand new location at Disney Springs, the resort's massive shopping and dining marketplace. The NBA Experience was a joint venture between Disney and the National Basketball Association that promised to be the sort of place that any fan of the game would want to visit. While the grand opening just over two years ago pulled out all the stops, the location was only open for seven months before the global pandemic forced it to close along with the rest of Disney World. However, when the rest of the resort reopened, the NBA Experience did not, and Disney has now confirmed the NBA experience is closed for good.
Travelfox5ny.com

PHOTOS: Kids swim in flooded streets at Disney's Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rainy day at a theme park can sometimes ruin the fun for some guests, but not when you're a kid at Disney's Magic Kingdom!. Cassie Claire Chase shared photos and video with FOX 35 News of the flooded streets at the theme park on Thursday after a storm rolled through. Instead of huddling under whatever covering they could find, kids took advantage of the new ‘water park.’
Travelallears.net

The Unexpectedly HUGE Line We Saw in Disney World Today

If there’s anything that Disney World guests know how to do — it’s how to stand in line. And we’ve seen some long lines over the past few months, for some of the more popular attractions (like Splash Mountain) and for Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto (there’s a line to get into a virtual line there!). But today, the line we saw was not for a restaurant OR attraction.
Travelallears.net

Has Disney World Become Too Expensive?

If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Disney World there are a lot of things you have to take into account like Park Pass reservations, the number of days you want to stay, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more. But the one big thing that will factor into most of...
Travelallears.net

Only Certain Guests Can Grab Disney’s Newest MagicBand!

MagicBands are just one of the ways you can customize your Disney World experience! Although they are no longer complimentary for resort guests or Annual Passholders and the new MagicMobile app turns your phone into a MagicBand, MagicBands are still fun and stylish!. Today, we’ve got a brand new MagicBand...
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Confirms New 50th Dining Experience Coming Soon

On October 1, 1971, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World — The Most Magical Place on Earth — opened to the public, and before we knew it, it became one of the most popular vacation destinations around the world. Now, here we are, nearly 50 years later!. Beginning on October...
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Making Major Change to Mask Policy

Walt Disney World is making a major change to its mask policy. On Wednesday, Disney announced, as reported by Spectrum News 13, that starting Thursday, masks will be optional at outdoor queues and outdoor theaters. Guests ages 2 and older will still be required to wear masks indoors and while on Disney buses, monorails, and Skyliner regardless of vaccination status.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Is $18 Too Much to Skip a Disney Parks Line? Fans Speak Out

It wasn’t long ago that Disneyland Paris announced it would be retiring its free FastPass system and, instead, implementing a new paid system called Premier Access. Premier Access at Disneyland Paris will officially debut to Guests on August 5, but the system is having a soft opening and can now be seen on the Disneyland Paris mobile app — meaning we can also now verify the pricing.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Resorts Have a Hidden Mickey You Can Take Home

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, it is not just the theme parks that will blow them away and immerse them into the Disney magic, but the Resorts themselves!. Disney World Resorts are the perfect way to ensure that you never leave the magic. Whether you are staying at a Value, Moderate, or Deluxe Resort, there are Disney touches at every hotel that reminds you you are in the Most Magical Place on Earth. One of my personal favorite aspects about Disney World as a whole is hidden Mickeys, which are scattered across the property. Usually, Guests looking for the hidden Mickey design in the parks, but the Resorts are riddled with them as well!
TravelInside the Magic

What Is the Fastest Attraction at Disney World?

Although Walt Disney World Resort may be known as the Most Magical Place on Earth, there are a lot of ways Guests can experience thrills as well. Disney World is a fantastic theme park Resort because whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are attractions for the whole family. From slow-moving rides like Peter Pan’s Flight to much more thrilling adventures like The Hollywood Tower of Terror, Guests can always find what they are looking for in terms of attraction speed.
TravelInside the Magic

Popular Disney World Attraction Closes a Dozen Times in One Week

If there is one thing that is almost guaranteed to happen every day at Disney World, at least one ride will temporarily close at some point in the day. Whether you are at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with the number of rides and technology Disney is dealing with, attractions are bound to malfunction from time to time For example, we recently reported seeing 32 Disney World attractions close in just one day.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Renting Disney World For An Evening

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.

Comments / 12

Community Policy