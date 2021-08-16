Colorado School Face Mask Policies: Frankly Confusing, and Subject to Change

It’s a piece of cloth. It has been proven to slow the spread of viruses, including the dangerous COVID-19 virus. It is as life-saving as a seat belt, a motorcycle helmet, or child-resistant caps on medicines. It’s not a political statement or a campaign message. So as one political party tries to make it both of those things — as the delta variant is surging across all 50 states, as vaccinations of kids ages 12-17 are lagging and kids under 12 can’t yet be vaccinated — why the hostility against masks?