Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

These Are the Drake Songs Only Day-One Fans Can Recite

By Kemet High
Posted by 
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drake wasn’t fronting one bit when he bragged that one of rap’s most influential artists, Lil Wayne, couldn’t have found a better successor on the time stamp “6PM In New York.” Like his mentor, the Canadian megastar is a behemoth artist when it comes to accolades. No matter what he drops, people eat it up each and every time. While the average person only sees his prime, he showed early signs of his star power far before he soared to mainstream heights with albums like Thank Me Later in 2010 and Take Care in 2011.

hot991.com

Comments / 0

Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Timbaland
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Canadian#Care Package#Myspace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicTMZ.com

Lizzo Trying to Manifest Banging Drake After New Song Name-Drop

Lizzo says she name-dropped Drake in her new song to turn the tables on an age-old trope of rappers doing the same for women -- but it seems she's actually trying to bang the dude. The singer told Zane Lowe she mentioned Drizzy on her new song, "Rumors," because she...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Confirms He Has A New Song With Drake

Lil Baby gained a lot of credibility in the hip-hop world after he collaborated with Drake on "Yes Indeed" and their track record has continued to prove their solid chemistry, especially on songs like "Wants and Needs." According to the Atlanta rapper, he's got another one on the way with Drake, confirming their next track during a video at Icebox.
Musicamericanahighways.org

Song Premiere: Sterling Drake “Roll the Dice”

Americana Highways brings you this premiere of Sterling Drake’s song, “Roll the Dice,” the title-track off of his upcoming album set to be released later this year. Produced by Drake and Mary Meyer, “Roll the Dice,” was mastered and engineered by Mark Thornton at Sidekick Studios in Madison, Tennessee and features Sterling Drake on guitar and vocals, Tommy White on pedal steel, Dennis Crouch on bass, Mary Meyer on fiddle, Adam Duran on electric guitar, and Chris Weisbecker on drums.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

RaeLynn Debuts New Song 'Only In A Small Town'

RaeLynn is kicking off the weekend with “glitter and grit.”. The two-time ACM New Female Vocalist nominee and soon-to-be mom released her latest song on Friday (August 13). “Only In A Small Town” is hailed as a “feel-good anthem” that gives fans a taste of more new music to come on RaeLynn’s upcoming EP BAYTOWN, named after her Houston-area hometown. “The back half of BAYTOWN is officially ready!” RaeLynn exclaimed in a statement. “I believe these next six songs really capture my heart – as a lot has changed in my life over the past year – but I also have some songs to get rowdy to. I’m so excited for y’all to hear what I’ve been working on.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Where's Trippie Redd's Song With Drake?

So... where's that Trippie Redd and Drake collaboration that we were promised? Last night, Canton, Ohio-based superstar rapper Trippie Redd released his latest studio album Trip At Knight, which has received strong reviews from fans thus far. However, despite the initial excitement surrounding the new release, everyone is wondering where the song with Drake, which was previously announced as the third song on the tracklist, is.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Teases New Music Coming ‘Soon’

Lil Baby is ready to launch into his next era of music and build off his monstrous 2020 behind the multi-platinum My Turn. After earning another Billboard 200 No. 1 album with his The Voice of the Heroes joint project alongside Lil Durk, Baby is teasing new heat on the way.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Dame D.O.L.L.A is ‘Different On Levels the Lord Allowed’ on New Album

Nice on and off the court, Damian Lillard is back with a new album. Under his Dame D.O.L.L.A moniker, the rappin’ Portland Trailblazer – who’s fresh off taking home a Gold medal at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo – keeps his music career in motion with the release of his third studio album, Different On Levels the Lord Allowed.
Atlanta, GAe-line-media.com

FALL + CONCERTS ARE LIT!

With the fall right around the concert we thought we may put you on to a few concerts coming to town!. Feed The Streets Tour: The who’s who of hip-hop is BACK and BIGGER than ever as the absolutely stacked ‘Feed the Streetz’ Tour “Living Legendz” Edition makes its way to Atlanta, GA at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Friday, October 1st. Rick Ross, Jeezy, and sharing the stage for the first time ever, Gucci Mane, along with 2 Chainz, and special guests Fabolous, Lil Kim, and Boosie Badazz are all on the bill for the Atlanta stop, with DJ Drama slated as the Official Tour DJ.
Musichypebeast.com

Trippie Redd Enlists Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and More for New Album 'Trip At Knight'

Trippie Redd has officially released his latest studio album, Trip At Knight. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 17-track project features a stacked list of guest appearances from the likes of Drake on “Betrayal,” Lil Uzi Vert on “Holy Smokes,” Playboi Carti on “Miss The Rage,” the late Juice WRLD on “Matt Hardy 999,” Polo G and Lil Durk on “Rich MF,” Ski Mask The Slump God on “Demon Time” and more. Trip At Knight marks Redd’s followup to his 2020 record Pegasus, which debuted at No. 2 and received a remix album from Travis Barker entitled NEON SHARK. Previously speaking to HYPEBEAST, the Canton, Ohio artist said of his music, “I expect people to ultimately perceive the music as they want. It’s all up to you — your imagination, your thought process, your ability to decipher bars and metaphors and wordplay — just sit back and understand the music as a whole. It’s all up to the listener, so I just look at it as you like it or you don’t.”
Musicwehiphopsa.com

Lil Baby Says That He Has New Music Cooking

If you’ve been waiting for new music from Lil Baby, your wait may soon be over. The ATL rapper took to social media and teased fans that new music could be coming soon. We haven’t heard a new single from Lil Baby this summer, but he did collaborate with Lil Durk and Kirk Franklin.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Trippie Redd Is A "Rich MF" On Album Highlight With Polo G & Lil Durk

Following the release of Trippie Redd's new album Trip At Knight, fans have been raving about a few of the songs on the tracklist. At the same time, everyone is wondering where the promised collaboration with Drake, titled "Betrayal," has gone after previously being revealed as the third song on the album, but not yet being released on streaming platforms. As we patiently wait for the new Drake x Trippie Redd, people have taken a liking to two songs, in particular, gravitating towards "Matt Hardy 999" with Juice WRLD and "Rich MF" with Polo G and Lil Durk.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Drake Appears on Trippie Redd’s New Song “Betrayal”: Listen

Drake makes a guest appearance on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal,” which appears on the new Complete and Complete Expanded editions of Trippie Redd’s new Trip at Knight. Check it out below. Since issuing the Scary Hours 2 EP in March, Drake has released collaborative singles with Smiley and Brent Faiyaz, plus...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

“Am I the Only One” Co-Writer Ira Dean Celebrates Mainstream Success of Hit Song

Nashville, Tenn. — Last week in Nashville, Ira Dean (formerly of country music group Trick Pony) and his publishing company, 8 Track Entertainment, gathered with friends and industry colleagues to celebrate the mainstream success of “Am I the Only One,” Aaron Lewis‘ new hit song. Dean, a co-writer on the track (along with Lewis and Jeffrey Steele), was presented with a commemorative plaque from Valory Music (Lewis’ label).
MusicPosted by
Hot 99.1

Here Are Hidden Messages on Hip-Hop Album Covers You May Have Missed

Kanye West, Eminem and Jay-Z are among many rappers who have blessed fans with hidden tracks on their albums. Playboi Carti and J. Cole, to name a few, are also in the crew of artitsts with Easter eggs in their work. How about hidden messages on album covers? They've got those, too. With the right artwork, artists can attract new and old listeners alike.
MusicGenius

Read All The Lyrics To Dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign’s Joint Album ‘Cheers To The Best Memories’

​dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign join forces today with the release of their joint project, Cheers to the Best Memories. The 11-track album features YG, Rauw Alejandro, and a posthumous appearance from Mac Miller. It includes their recent singles “Memories” and “I Believed It,” the latter of which samples soul quartet The Continental IV’s “(You’re Living In A) Dream World.”
Musictulsaheartandsoul.com

New music Friday: Swae Lee & Jhené Aiko, Young Thug, Cynthia Erivo and After 7

After appearing together Monday at the premiere of Marvel Studios’ film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd and Jhené Aiko have collaborated on “In the Dark,” which they dropped Friday. Swae kicks off the mid-tempo track with a romantic appeal to Aiko: “Don’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy