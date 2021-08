During phagocytosis, phagocytic cells physically engulf particles from the extracellular milieu and enclose them in phagosomes. These phagosomes fuse with lysosomes and their contents are degraded; however, lysosomal enzymes cannot digest particulate matter. How can a cell avoid building up a junkyard of phagolysosomes replete with indigestible material and maintain a pool of lysosomes ready for phagocytosis and degradation of further cargos? Lancaster et al. studied macrophages as they internalized and degraded bacteria. They found that phagolysosomes separated into small vesicles and tubules by cytoskeletal interactions and clathrin, such that small lysosomes devoid of indigestible content were regenerated with the help of newly synthesized components. This process allows the macrophages to cope with successive rounds of phagocytosis.