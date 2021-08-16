A Fur-st Birthday Reunion for the Gem Litter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fifi is around 3 years old and is full of energy and love. She is naturally curious and likes to explore her surroundings. She is not shy and will come up and cuddle you right away. She loves to be pet and enjoys playtime. She is a mother who has had kittens that have all been adopted and is looking for a home that will show her the same love that her kittens are getting. If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Fifi please contact BENCHS.