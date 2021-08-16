A Fur-st Birthday Reunion for the Gem Litter
The Estevan Dog Park was host to a birthday party for four dogs and their families on Saturday. Jewel is a dog that was adopted from the Estevan Humane Society by Nadine Elson. Jewel had a litter last August, and the puppies were named after gems at the shelter before being adopted by various households (most were since renamed). And so the mother dog, three of her pups, and their corresponding families got together for a reunion.discoverestevan.com
