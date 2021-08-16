Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sha’ Carri Focused, Jamaicans Ready for Mouthwatering Women’s 100m Thriller

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the starter’s gun goes off at Hayward Field at 1:51 pm on Friday, the world will likely see the most anticipated 100m race for women in a long time at the Prefontaine Classic. Nine women including US champion Sha’ Carri Richardson, six Olympics finalists and the three medalists will line up in a thriller for the times. The fastest woman will cross the finish line before the starter’s gun smoke disappear. Who that person will be, is not a bet for the faint-hearted?

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 24

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Person
Renaldo Nehemiah
Person
Shericka Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaicans#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Michael Phelps Net Worth: How Rich Is The Swimmer With Most Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Michael Johnson calls USA’s men’s 4x100m relay team ‘embarrassing’ as Carl Lewis claims they did ‘everything wrong’

Michael Johnson has criticised Team USA’s men’s 4x100m relay team after their disastrous round one exit at Tokyo 2020.The United States’ men have not won the 4x100m since Sydney 2000, though there was great expectations for quartet Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley (the 100m silver medalist), Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie.They finished sixth in the round one heat, behind China, Canada, Italy, Germany and Ghana, with a time of 38.10 seconds - the eighth-fastest time among the 16 teams.After a poor changeover between Kerley and Baker, Gillespie entered the final leg in position to bank an automatic qualifying spot, but...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Musicclassicfm.com

How Susan Boyle’s unexpected Olympics appearance stole the show

“SUSAN BOYLE at the Tokyo Olympics. Did I hear that right?!”. You absolutely did. Amid the fireworks, flag bearing and musical pomp and circumstance of Friday’s Olympics Opening Ceremony, a familiar-sounding voice soared through Tokyo’s stadium. It was, rather unexpectedly, that of Scottish singing treasure, Susan Boyle, whose quietly powerful...
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...

Comments / 24

Community Policy