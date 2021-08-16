Sha’ Carri Focused, Jamaicans Ready for Mouthwatering Women’s 100m Thriller

When the starter’s gun goes off at Hayward Field at 1:51 pm on Friday, the world will likely see the most anticipated 100m race for women in a long time at the Prefontaine Classic. Nine women including US champion Sha’ Carri Richardson, six Olympics finalists and the three medalists will line up in a thriller for the times. The fastest woman will cross the finish line before the starter’s gun smoke disappear. Who that person will be, is not a bet for the faint-hearted?