The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Minneapolis' request to hear an emergency appeal on a court ruling that required the city to hire more police officers. In a one-page order, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said the court was denying the city's request for "accelerated review," a move that would have allowed the case to take the unusual step of bypassing the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The order did not elaborate on the court's rationale. Minneapolis officials had argued that a Hennepin County judge overstepped her bounds in ordering the city to hire at least 730 officers, and residents deserved clarity on the court case before they head to the polls in November to decide the future of the city's Police Department.