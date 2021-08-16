Cancel
Athlon has Texas A&M winning 10+ games in 2021

By Jeff Tarpley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe editors at Athlon Magazine compiled a game by game win-loss record for every Southeastern Conference team. The good news is that Steven Lassan, Mark Ross, and Ben Weinrib all chose the Aggies to win at least ten outings this season which would be the first time that A&M has done so since the days of former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel when they went 11-2 in 2012 and finished fifth nationally. However, all of the trio think that A&M will lose to Alabama and two of them believe that A&M will finish with two losses (Lassan thinks that Ole Miss will take the Aggies down while Ross has them losing to LSU). In contrast, Weinrib has them losing only to the Tide and finishing 11-1.

