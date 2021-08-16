Marcellus Wiley reacts to LeBron’s IG post jokingly addressing Russell Westbrook trade critics I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James and his new teammate Russell Westbrook are already getting their chemistry down this offseason. The duo rolled up to an NBA summer league over the weekend and were welcomed by a standing ovation. The Los Angeles Lakers' trade for Russ has been criticized by some, but LeBron responded back with an Instagram post of the two working out together, saying quote: 'Work with the Brodie! I agree I don't think this will work Russ.' Marcellus Wiley reacts to LeBron's Instagram post jokingly addressing the Russ trade critics.