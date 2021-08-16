Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 1965
Bob Dylan has been sued for sexual assault. He is vehemently denying the allegation. The "Like a Rolling Stone" singer, 80, is accused of grooming a 12-year-old girl over a six-week period between April and May of 1965. According to the complaint obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer "befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff," identified only as J.C., while living at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in New York City.www.aol.com
