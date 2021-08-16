Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 1965

By Taryn Ryder
AOL Corp
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dylan has been sued for sexual assault. He is vehemently denying the allegation. The "Like a Rolling Stone" singer, 80, is accused of grooming a 12-year-old girl over a six-week period between April and May of 1965. According to the complaint obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer "befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff," identified only as J.C., while living at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in New York City.

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Molestation#Yahoo Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
California StateNew York Post

Man breaks into California home, rapes 8-year-old: cops

A man broke into a San Jose house and raped a child in an apparently random attack, authorities said. Dupree Kenneth Hornsby, 24, grabbed the 8-year-old girl while she played in the Damsen Drive house the morning of Aug. 6, officials said. Hornsby allegedly locked the door and sexually assaulted...
Vigo County, INAOL Corp

'Buffy' Alum Nicholas Brendon Arrested for Alleged Prescription Fraud

Actor Nicholas Brendon was arrested last week and charged with felony prescription fraud, Us Weekly can confirm. ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Cast: Where Are They Now?. The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 50, was stopped by Terre Haute police in Vigo County, Indiana, on Wednesday, August 18. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles native was driving erratically. When police pulled him over and asked for ID, Brendon allegedly gave them an ID bearing the name Kelton Schultz, who he said was his twin brother. (The actor does have an identical twin brother, but his name is Kelly Donovan.)
Societycityxtramagazine.com

A Man Pleaded Guilty to Beating His 6-Year-Old Son for 'Acting Gay'

A father of three was sentenced to three years in jail after he beat up his son after discovering him seated on the lap of another boy and thinking the two were engaged in an unspecified gay sexual act. According to a report in the Courier Mail, the August 2020 attack took place over several days and left the boy battered physically and emotionally and his mother unconscious.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bob Dylan sued for allegedly abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965. In court papers filed at the Manhattan Supreme Court last week (13 August), the plaintiff alleged that she was plied with drugs and alcohol before Dylan, real name Robert Allen Zimmerman, abused her at his Chelsea Apartment and the Chelsea Hotel on multiple occasions.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Bob Dylan Is Being Sued For Grooming A 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has been sued for allegedly grooming and sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl at his apartment back in 1965. The singer and songwriter has been accused of giving a 12-year-old girl drugs before sexually abusing her at his Chelsea Hotel apartment. In court documents obtained by Page Six, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy