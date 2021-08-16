Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie Just Went on the Sweetest Mother-Son Date with Pax

By Alicia Brunker
Parents Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you're a mother to six kids, it's difficult to spend time alone with just one child, but leave it to supermom Angelina Jolie to do the near impossible. On Thursday, the actress stepped out for a rare mother-son date with her 17-year-old son Pax. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Jolie and her second eldest child were spotted on their way to a sweet dinner for two at Nobu in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Angelina wore a full-on monochrome outfit consisting of a white top, matching wide-legged trousers, and a camel coat.

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Abel Tesfaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Mail#Brown Dolce Gabbana#Page Six Jolie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie: on holiday she chooses the bon ton dress

Thealder from the red carpet, on vacation or in your spare time, the style of Angelina Jolie it is the quintessence of minimal bon ton taste. Among the casual chic outfits sported the very elegant chemisier midi worn for shopping during the Parisian trip with his children. Angelina Jolie, elegance...
In Style

Angelina Jolie Suited Up in Her Eternals Uniform for a Magazine Cover

After what feels like a lifetime, but in reality is actually just two years, Marvel's Eternals is finally heading to the big screen this November. The action film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, features an impressive and diverse cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Angelina Jolie’s family trip to Disneyland

Angelina Jolie celebrated her twins’ birthdays at Disneyland on Wednesday (12.07.17). The 42-year-old actress’ youngest kids, Knox and Vivienne, marked turning nine with a trip to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, and were joined on their low-key day out by their mother and older siblings Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and 11-year-old Shiloh.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Angelina Jolie Constantly Rotates These 7 Classic Items

Angelina Jolie doesn't need to tell us that she doesn't care about fashion trends for us to know that she probably doesn't care about them. The writing is on the wall. Every time she steps out of the house, she wears some combination of classic pieces, many of which she's worn before. Although much of what Jolie wears is designer, the pieces are so simple and classic that it's fairly easy to copy her outfits.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Angelina Jolie’s Dating History Is Full of Surprising A-Listers: Brad Pitt, Nicolas Cage and More

She may have steered clear of romance lately, but Angelina Jolie’s dating history is full of some of Hollywood’s hottest stars. Before marrying Brad Pitt, she had her fair share of other high-profile relationships and rumored behind-the-scenes flings. She’s also been married not once, not twice, but three separate times. And though it may seem she’s 100 percent focused on being a mom these days, she has still made time for the occasional date.
Santa Monica, CAcodelist.biz

Secret date? Angelina Jolie is supposed to meet with The Weeknd

What’s going on between Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (46) and singer The Weeknd (31)? According to the British “The Sun”, the two were spotted having a romantic dinner in the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The two reportedly spent hours in the establishment before leaving separately. When...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram With Powerful Message

Angelina Jolie is officially on Instagram. Her first post to the social media platform puts a spotlight on what’s happening in Afghanistan. A source close to Jolie tells ET, "Angie felt compelled to join in a moment when women and young people in Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely. From her point of view, if she’s able to be a part of the effort to amplify their voices, then she felt it was reason enough to join and use her platform."
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut to share stories of trapped Afghans

Angelina Jolie has joined Instagram, and while most celebrities do so to sell products or post selfies taken in picturesque locations, the Oscar winner is using her new platform to speak for the voiceless in Afghanistan. "I've come on Instagram to share their stories," the actress and United Nations Humanitarian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy