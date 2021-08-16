Hitters to Start and Avoid in Week 19 (8/16-8/22)

Sometimes all the stars align for a truly triumphant sports moment. One of those situations that gets burned into your memory and reminds you why you love sports. The Boston Red Sox are just five games back from the Rays in the division and currently just two and a half games up on the hated Yankees for the second wild card. Sitting right on the brink of either success or complete disaster. Coming into today’s game against the Orioles they had lost six of their last ten games with their starters putting up an ugly 4.57 ERA over the past month and a half. Boston desperately needs a boost, something to right the ship and give them some momentum down the rest of the season. Enter Chris Sale. Remember him? It’s been awhile since we’ve seen him pitch. He’s been recovering since March 30th, 2020 when he went down with a torn UCL and had Tommy John Surgery. Today though he makes his comeback (Cue Bonnie Tyler’s “I Need A Hero”). At 32+ years old and over 1600+ IP on his arm the odds were against him making this start but here he is to save the Red Sox season. I couldn’t write a better story for today’s start. Will we see the old, dominant Chris Sale like nothing ever happened? I’ll be breaking down each inning of his start here and we’ll just have to see won’t we?