From decrepit tear-down to dream home

TILTON — When Stacey Robitaille spotted a tumbledown house on a spacious lot, she expected a diamond in the rough. Rough was an understatement. The home on Route 132, rumored to have been built in 1776, had been condemned, declared unfit for habitation, after the two women who had lived there for 60 years without making any improvements moved to a newer and safer location. Robitaille, a hair stylist with two children, purchased what is now a 3-bedroom house with a view of Mt. Kearsarge for $68,000 in 2015 – a steal. The price was based on the land alone, a sweeping lot with waist-high weeds, overgrown gardens, bushes that had morphed into giant popsicle shapes, and pear trees that had been planted 40 years ago and looked a little like the gnarly trees from “Lord of the Rings.”