In Jazz, It’s the Notes You Don’t Play That Matter
Jazz Chisholm Jr. finally hit his first home run since July 10, going 2-4 with that home run and another run scored, and while he hasn’t successfully stolen a base since July 11, perhaps that’s the next slump he can break free from. I’m not sure I’m comfortable trotting Jazz out there in 12-team leagues right now due to his very limited production and the fact that we are running out of time for him to break out, but at least this was something that suggests he’s heading in the right direction.www.pitcherlist.com
