In Jazz, It's the Notes You Don't Play That Matter

By Scott Chu
pitcherlist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJazz Chisholm Jr. finally hit his first home run since July 10, going 2-4 with that home run and another run scored, and while he hasn’t successfully stolen a base since July 11, perhaps that’s the next slump he can break free from. I’m not sure I’m comfortable trotting Jazz out there in 12-team leagues right now due to his very limited production and the fact that we are running out of time for him to break out, but at least this was something that suggests he’s heading in the right direction.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves should be trying to lock up Austin Riley

Now isn’t the right time, but perhaps this Winter should be: the Atlanta Braves need to make sure Austin Riley sticks around for another decade. He’s 24 years old. He’s now between 2 and 3 years of service time, meaning that he’s still not yet arbitration-eligible. But the Atlanta Braves need to look around and recognize that the time may be about right to get Austin Riley signed to an extension.
MLBPopculture

Dodgers' Trea Turner Pulls off the Coolest, Most Gravity-Defying Slide Ever and Fans Are in Awe

Trea Turner may have just pulled off the coolest play in Major League Baseball this season. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop flew around third base and scored on a Will Smith single against the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 5-0 win. But how Turner scored got everyone buzzing as he reached out and touched home plate with his left hand as he slid through and then used his bottom leg to move into a standing position with ease, as mentioned by MLB.com.
MLBMLB

'It's baseball': A's drop series vs. Sox

CHICAGO -- While the A’s continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs, Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field was a prime example of how difficult the path forward will be. Missed opportunities defined Oakland’s defeat, it’s fourth in a row and third...
pitcherlist.com

MLB Week 20 FAAB Insights

Welcome back to another FAABulous Sunday! I’d first like to give a huge shoutout to Dave Swan (@davithius) for putting this article out the past couple of weeks while I was vacationing with my family! Not only was it a break from writing, I knew right where to go to prepare my FAAB moves each week. This is a great week to return as there are players available in spots that I’m truly excited about, not just guys I’m hoping can fill a need. We have seven FAAB periods and seven full weeks of MLB remaining (over a quarter of the season), so whether you’re making a run or fending off those who are, let’s get to some names that may help us out.
pitcherlist.com

Performance Report: 8/14

The trading deadline has passed for most fantasy leagues, which means if you are seeking a boost, you’ll have to head on over to the waiver wire. At this point depending on your league size, the waiver wire may resemble a scrap heap filled with useless odds and ends with no apparent usefulness. As the saying goes though, beggars can’t be choosers, and at this point in the season, those scraps could be the difference between you finishing strong or fading down the stretch.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Stash Week 20: Top 10 Pitching Prospects to Stash in 2021

Every Saturday during the 2021 season, I will be posting a list of 10 pitching prospects to stash in redraft leagues. This is important, as I am solely evaluating prospects for their ability to impact fantasy teams in 2021—and not beyond. We are getting to that point folks. The point...
pitcherlist.com

DFS Daily Breakdown – August 15

Happy Sunday! Today’s main slate on DraftKings and FanDuel features 10 games starting at 1:05. As of this writing, there’s a chance of rain in Washington for the Nats/Atlanta game, so keep an eye on that leading up to lock. It looks to me like it will hold off until after the game, but I’m no weatherman. Let’s take a look at the implied run totals for each game, and then we’ll dive into the slate!
pitcherlist.com

Gnats of the Week: Week 20

Welcome back to Gnats of the Week! It’s the series where I pick the most clutch, influential and unexpected performances by under-the-radar MLB players in the past week. You won’t see Ronald Acuña Jr. or Jacob deGrom on this list—unless they’re on the opposition. You won’t even see Joey Gallo. Only the truly mediocre qualify, and the more anonymous the better.
pitcherlist.com

The Sunday Brief: Top Storylines to Follow This Week

If you build it, they will come. All right, MLB, we’ll pay attention to your random MLB game in the cornfields of Iowa. In a year that’s seen MLB announce cryptocurrency and sketchy media deals and changes to the ball mid-season, we’re also graced with an arbitrary road game for the White Sox and Yankees where the tickets were sold by lottery. And, according to TV reports, the whole shenanigans worked. Looks like we’ve got our crop of news to cover this week, so let’s jump right in.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Chris Sale’s 2021 Return in 20+ GIFs

Sometimes all the stars align for a truly triumphant sports moment. One of those situations that gets burned into your memory and reminds you why you love sports. The Boston Red Sox are just five games back from the Rays in the division and currently just two and a half games up on the hated Yankees for the second wild card. Sitting right on the brink of either success or complete disaster. Coming into today’s game against the Orioles they had lost six of their last ten games with their starters putting up an ugly 4.57 ERA over the past month and a half. Boston desperately needs a boost, something to right the ship and give them some momentum down the rest of the season. Enter Chris Sale. Remember him? It’s been awhile since we’ve seen him pitch. He’s been recovering since March 30th, 2020 when he went down with a torn UCL and had Tommy John Surgery. Today though he makes his comeback (Cue Bonnie Tyler’s “I Need A Hero”). At 32+ years old and over 1600+ IP on his arm the odds were against him making this start but here he is to save the Red Sox season. I couldn’t write a better story for today’s start. Will we see the old, dominant Chris Sale like nothing ever happened? I’ll be breaking down each inning of his start here and we’ll just have to see won’t we?
MLBpitcherlist.com

Gilbert Great

If you haven’t heard, Tyler Gilbert, in the first MLB start of his career, tossed a no-hitter against the Padres, featuring a full line of 9.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 3 BBs, 5 Ks – 9 Whiffs, 23% CSW, 102 pitches. That’s baseball for you. Sadly, I don’t believe...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Cooking With Reynolds Wrap

Bryan Reynolds (PIT): 2-3, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 BB. Okay, presented with some comment. That leaderboard is surprising in a few different regard, but last night ought to remind people that Bryan Reynolds is, uh, really freakin’ good. Don’t say you didn’t see it coming when he gets traded this winter for a prospect package you probably think is way too heavy.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Catchers to Stream for Week 20 (8/16-8/22)

Catchers are one of the most challenging positions to roster! Unless you’ve got one of the top catchers, you’re left guessing what to do with the position. My strategy in many leagues is to wait until the last round if I don’t get one of the top guys. If you can properly use that extra spot, some people go catcher-less, a legitimate strategy in a head-to-head league. But in a roto league, you’re missing valuable production by leaving it empty. So if you missed out on the cream of the crop and need help addressing the problem, look no further. This article will look at the best streaming-caliber catchers for the week ahead.
pitcherlist.com

The 10 Nastiest Pitches From Saturday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bets of the Day – August 16th

In sports betting, and particularly with baseball, we tend to stray farther and farther away from the basics in the pursuit of obscure advantages. With the almost infinite supply of player props and alternate lines, the temptation to explore the unknown can sometimes hinder our success. So today, we are getting back to basics and returning to simple bets that we know work:
MLBpitcherlist.com

Sean of the Dead

I’m not going to sit here and tell you that Sean Manaea is completely toast after he had his third straight disaster via 5.0 IP, 7 ER, 7 Hits, 1 BBs, 5 Ks – 10 Whiffs, 28% CSW, 86 pitches against the Rangers, but I won’t tell you he’s in the clear. His sinker came in under 92 mph for another start + he placed sinkers right in the heart of the plate and I feel like you don’t need me to tell you that’s not what we’re looking for from Manaea.
MLBpitcherlist.com

7 Hitters Rostered in Fewer Than 15% of Leagues – Week 20

Each week we identify seven hitters who are rostered in fewer than 15% of fantasy baseball leagues who should be on your radar. For the most part, the players included in this article are best suited for inclusion in deeper leagues (12 teams or more). However, with the multitude of injuries creating holes in fantasy baseball rosters, you may need to eventually rely on some of the players referenced in this article in order to field a complete and competitive fantasy lineup. We reference Fantasy Pros’ roster percentages (as of Sunday afternoon) in this article.

